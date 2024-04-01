April 1, 2024
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell hires Miles Davis as political director
Miles Davis. Image via LinkedIn.com. Image via Miles Davis.

Miles Davis
He most recently worked as Florida Director of Voting Rights at America Votes.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s campaign announced it has hired Miles Davis as its political director.

Davis has worked in Democratic politics in Florida for years.

The Tampa Democrat most recently served as Florida Director of Voting Rights at America Votes. The national organization coordinates with more than 400 state and national partners in progressive politics.

“Our work is centered on fostering a culture of strong civic participation, increasing voter engagement and mobilization, and advocating for fair, modern elections,” the America Votes website reads.

He has worked at America Votes since June 2023, according to his LinkedIn page.

On the government side, Davis previously served as Chief of Staff for state Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Miami Gardens Democrat, and as Legislative Director for state Rep. Dianne Hart, a Tampa Democrat.

Davis also worked for the Florida Democratic Party, most recently as Statewide Deputy Political Director from November 2019 to October 2020. Before that, he worked as the party’s Statewide Director of Down-Ballot Elections.

In 2018, he managed now-state Rep. Yvonne Hinson’s Congressional Campaign when the Gainesville Democrat challenged then U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho, an Ocala Republican.

He also worked on former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine’s 2018 campaign for Governor as his Deputy North Florida Director.

He was also a get-out-the-vote organizer for former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman’s successful Mayoral campaign in 2017.

Outside of politics, he worked as a community liaison for Uber and as Chair of Corporate Partnerships and Government Affairs for the Florida Autism Center of Excellence.

Mucarsel-Powell, a former U.S. Representative, is the most prominent Democrat currently challenging Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s re-election.

The Miami Democrat raised more than $2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. She closed out the year with more than $1.5 million in cash on hand compared to Scott’s nearly $3.2 million in the bank.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

