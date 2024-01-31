January 31, 2024
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell raised $2M-plus in final quarter of 2023
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. Image via Mucarsel-Powell campaign.

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell
That's more than Rick Scott collected from outside sources, though he gave his campaign $3M out of pocket.

U.S. Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell raised more than $2 million in the fourth quarter to challenge U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

Federal Election Commission filings show that over the fourth quarter, Scott added $4.7 million to his coffers, but nearly $3 million of that came from a candidate loan. By comparison, Mucarsel-Powell has contributed no self-funding to her campaign.

The Democrat’s team touted Mucarsel-Powell’s contributions exceeding the money donated from outside sources to Scott’s re-election campaign during the quarter.

“Floridians see Debbie Mucarsel-Powell showing up across Florida and fighting for the issues that matter most to them, which is why they’re joining our grassroots movement to beat Rick Scott,” said Kate Letzler Moore, Mucarsel-Powell’s Campaign Manager.

“Voters know Rick Scott is an extremist who supports a national abortion ban and wrote the plan to sunset Medicare and Social Security. Meanwhile, Debbie is a tireless champion for quality and affordable health care, expanding economic opportunity, and safe communities. This grassroots momentum will only continue to grow as more Floridians unite behind Debbie’s campaign.”

Since launching her Senate campaign in August, the Miami Democrat has now raised more than $4 million from more than 60,000 donors giving more than 100,000 individual contributions.

The campaign stressed a substantial amount of funding comes from small donors. The average donation to the campaign for the quarter was around $35, with the checks coming from roughly 35,000 donors.

Mucarsel-Powell through the third quarter of 2023 had raised more than any other candidate besides Scott.

Her campaign did not immediately provide how much cash it had available as of the end of the quarter.

Scott to date has loaned his campaign about $7 million. He’s raised about $20.3 million over the course of his campaign dating back to his election to the Senate in 2018.

But his latest report shows he closed 2023 with less than $3.1 million in cash on hand.

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

One comment

  • Impeach Biden

    January 31, 2024 at 5:45 pm

    These would be the same Democrats that pissed away a bunch of money on Bitcoin. You know Bitcoin is probably a safer bet than tossing it to a one term Congress person.

    Reply

