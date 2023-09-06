25 city Mayors endorse Daniella Levine Cava for re-election as Miami-Dade Mayor

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s re-election campaign now has the backing of nearly two-thirds of the county’s sitting municipal Mayors.

Mayors from 25 of Miami-Dade’s 34 cities, towns and villages are endorsing Levine Cava, who is running to keep her job as the county’s top elected official in 2024.

“Few public officials these days are as devoted to solving problems as Mayor Daniella Levine Cava,” said Dan Gelber, a former state Senator who reaches term limits as Miami Beach Mayor later this year. “She never cares about taking credit, only getting the job done.”

Another state lawmaker-turned-Mayor, Javier Fernandez of South Miami, called Levine Cava “a tireless advocate” for county residents.

“I’ve had the honor of knowing Daniella for over 20 years, and her focus has always been on helping the people of Miami-Dade,” he said in a statement. “She’s everywhere all the time, listening to our concerns and taking action to improve lives. Her commitment to solving problems for the people is exactly why I enthusiastically support her re-election.”

Levine Cava’s campaign released the bipartisan slate of mayoral supporters Wednesday.

The list also includes George Burch of Miami Shores; Joseph Corradino of Pinecrest; Karyn Cunningham of Palmetto Bay; Shlomo Danzinger of Surfside; Fred Spencer Deno IV of Virginia Gardens; Alix Desulme of North Miami; Jeffrey Freimark of Bal Harbour; Jonathan Groth of Biscayne Park; Rodney Harris of Miami Gardens; Bernard Kelpach of Indian Creek Village; Brent Latham of North Bay Village; Steven Losner of Homestead; Roberto Martell of Medley; Tim Meerbot of Cutler Bay; Maria Puente Mitchell of Miami Springs; Omarr Nickerson of El Portal; Joe Rasco of Key Biscayne; Glenn Singer of Golden Beach; John Taylor of Opa-locka; Elizabeth Tricoche of Bay Harbor Islands; Otis Wallace of Florida City; Howard Weinberg of Aventura; and acting North Miami Beach Mayor Jay Chernoff.

Combined, they serve about 23% of Miami-Dade’s 2.7 million residents, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

“As Mayor, I work hand-in-hand with our municipal leaders to get things done for the people of Miami-Dade — making progress on safety, housing, the environment, transportation, and more. I am honored to receive the endorsement of 25 Mayors across the county who have been my valued partners in public service,” Levine Cava said in a statement.

“Guided by vision, integrity, and results, we have accomplished so much over the past three years. Now, I am running for re-election because there is still much work to be done in the fight for a safer, more prosperous, future-ready Miami-Dade.”

The mayoral endorsements follow a nod Monday from the South Florida AFL-CIO, which again announced it would be supporting Levine Cava, who made history in November 2020 by becoming the first woman and the first Jewish person elected as Miami-Dade Mayor.

This year, she faces three challengers: trapeze artist and fellow Democrat Miguel Quintero, Republican social media influencer Alex Otaola and Republican Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, who officially entered the race Friday, about a month after confirming he was strongly considering a bid.

The race is technically nonpartisan, meaning that if any candidate secures more than 50% of the vote during the Aug. 20, 2024, Primary Election, he or she will secure victory outright. If none do so, the two candidates with the most Primary votes will compete in a runoff culminating in the General Election on Nov. 5, 2024.