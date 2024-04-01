Joe Biden campaign announces Florida leadership team

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign has announced its leadership team in Florida.

Jasmine Burney-Clark, the founder of Equal Ground, will serve as the state director for the campaign. Meanwhile, Phillip Jerez, the Florida Democratic Party’s (FDP) Executive Director, and Jackie Lee, an Orlando political consultant, will serve as senior advisors to the campaign.

FDP Chair Nikki Fried cheered the hires as a clear sign that the campaign will be fighting for Florida’s 30 electoral votes in November.

“Florida is the battleground for all our rights and freedoms and we are leading the fight to protect democracy — not just for our state but for the entire country,” Fried said. “Phillip, Jackie, and Jasmine understand that we are the last line of defense and are ready to prove all the critics wrong. Florida is winnable and worth fighting for.”

Burney-Clark, in her capacity with Equal Ground, has worked to grow the political power of Black voters in Florida. Her organization is leading a legal challenge to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map on concerns it diminishes the ability of North Florida Black communities to elect Representatives of their choice.

Jerez has led staff operations at FDP since June, and before that worked as Deputy Director of Engagement for U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

Lee, founder of JLee Strategies, is a veteran of Biden campaign operations, and served as a senior advisor for his 2020 campaign as well. She also served as General Election Director in Florida for former President Barack Obama in 2008. Obama, with Biden as a running mate, won Florida in both 2008 and 2012, the last time a Democrat won Florida’s electoral votes for President.

The hires come shortly after a high-profile visit by Vice President Kamala Harris to Parkland, and after Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff appeared in Florida to launch the Hispanic outreach initiative, Latinos con Biden-Harris.