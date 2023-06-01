Nikki Fried to announce Phillip Jerez as Florida Democrats’ Executive Director

Sources indicate Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried will hire Phillip Jerez as the state party’s Executive Director.

Jerez serves now as Deputy Director of Engagement for U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who, like Jerez, calls Miami home.

Notably, Jerez previously served as Political Director for former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s 2022 gubernatorial campaign, when Crist faced Fried in a Democratic Primary. Crist ultimately won the nomination but lost to Republican incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. Jerez also worked on Democrat Andrew Gillum’s campaign as Deputy Political Director when the former Tallahassee Mayor nearly beat DeSantis for Governor in 2018.

Democrats elected Fried as state Chair in February. She stressed the need to unite the party after divisive races both against Crist in the Governor’s race and Annette Taddeo in the FDP Chair contest.

Jerez, a New York City native, also worked as a Senior Advisor for New York City Council member Shaun Abreau’s campaign, and he served as the Coalition for Black and Brown Ballot Access’ campaign manager in 2020. He also served as President and Chief Strategist for Progress for Florida from 2018 to 2020.

He also boasts Washington connections, having worked as an aide to U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat.

Jerez will succeed Marcus Dixon, the Executive Director under former FDP Chair Manny Diaz. After Florida Democrats underperformed in the Midterm elections, Diaz resigned his position and the party announced a national search for a new Executive Director, Finance Director and Communications Director.

The party right now is going through a state of transition and a questioning of relevance. DeSantis won re-election by 19 percentage points, with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio winning by a similar margin. Republicans also now hold a lead in the number of registered voters in Florida for the first time in history.