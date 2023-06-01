June 1, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Fresh off Hollywood Beach mass shooting, a day to #WearOrange
Image via AP.

Anne GeggisJune 1, 20235min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs bill eliminating Enterprise Florida

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis super PAC leans into abortion fight with Donald Trump

HeadlinesInfluence

Nikki Fried to announce Phillip Jerez as Florida Democrats’ Executive Director

hollywood beach shooting
Gun safety awareness events, planned long before the weekend carnage, are occurring across the state.

The weekend after video footage captured scenes of terrified beachgoers fleeing the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in a shooting that hospitalized nine, this weekend’s planned picnic bringing together gun control advocates seems like a response.

Except that it’s not.

Before bullets ripped through the Memorial Day scene in Hollywood, hundreds of events, including a Wear Orange Community Picnic in Plantation, were planned across the country for this coming weekend to raise awareness about the need for more gun safety laws.

“It’s a bit of a coincidence that we’re having this event right after that happened in Hollywood, but gun violence is happening so frequently it’s not a surprise,” said Ania Vargas, a volunteer helping to coordinate the event chiefly organized by the 8,729-member Broward County chapter of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz is on tap to speak at the picnic planned for 11 a.m., Saturday at Plantation Heritage Park, 1100 SW 59th Ave., Shelter No. 6.

Throughout Wear Orange Weekend, there are no fewer than 19 events publicized as happening in Florida starting Thursday and stretching through Monday on the Moms Demand Action website. They are occurring from Pensacola to Jacksonville and south to Miami.

The impetus for change has never been greater, according to the Pew Research Center.

In 2021, the most recent year for which data is available, the country saw a record number of gun-related injuries, with 48,830 dying from guns due to murders, suicides, accidental shootings, law enforcement and undetermined cause, Pew found.

The rate of those deaths per 100,000 people hasn’t reached the peak seen in the 1970s, but the number of gun deaths by suicide came close in 2021, according to Pew Center. There were 7.5 gun suicides for every 100,000 people in 2021, compared to the high — 7.7 per 100,000 — measured in 1977.

For the Broward event, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action will also be joined by other community partners such as Bullets4Life, Women in Distress, Chainless Change, Circle of Brotherhood, League of Women Voters Florida and the Fort Lauderdale Diaper Bank. The national group, Everytown for Gun Safety, are also supporting the effort.

“The speakers will be purely focused on gun safety with the purpose of saving lives,” Vargas said.

There will also be snacks, drinks and kid-friendly activities at the Plantation park.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAs Ron DeSantis heads to New Hampshire, Chris Sununu offers a lifeline

nextNikki Fried to announce Phillip Jerez as Florida Democrats' Executive Director

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories