South Florida PBA endorses Daniella Levine Cava for re-election as Miami-Dade Mayor

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s bid to serve as the county’s top official now has the endorsement of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association (PBA).

One month after Levine Cava signed a new collective bargaining agreement with the more than 7,500-member group, the South Florida PBA confirmed it is officially backing her in the coming election.

South Florida PBA President Steadman Stahl noted in a statement that among other things, crime — particularly gun-related crime — has dropped under her leadership.

“The South Florida PBA is proud to endorse Mayor Daniella Levine Cava for re-election,” he said.

“Our Mayor has prioritized public safety and the safety of our law enforcement officers, while building community trust to help lower crime. With Daniella Levine Cava at the helm, Miami-Dade county has achieved one of the lowest rates of gun violence for any major metro area and continues to put neighborhood safety as a top priority. Daniella has earned our members’ support and we are proud to stand alongside her in the 2024 election.”

Levine Cava said in a statement that she is “incredibly humbled and grateful” to win the support of Miami-Dade’s largest police union.

“It’s an honor to have the trust and confidence of our county’s law enforcement officer wo continue to keep our streets safe and our families protected,” she said. “Together, we continue to work hard to put neighborhood safety and public trust at the forefront of our decisions.”

The South Florida PBA endorsement comes after Levine Cava’s campaign reported raising more than $3 million in 2023 to defend her job and nearing the petition signature threshold to get on the ballot without paying a qualifying fee — again.

It also follows nods from SEIU Florida, UNITE HERE Local 355, South Florida AFL-CIO, EMILY’s List and 25 of Miami-Dade’s 34 municipal Mayors.

So far, Levine Cava faces three challengers. Two are Republicans: social media influencer Alex Otaola and Republican Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid. The other, a trapeze artist and self-described “First Amendment auditor” named Miguel “el Skipper” Quintero, is a fellow Democrat.

The race is technically nonpartisan. If any candidate secures more than 50% of the vote during the Aug. 20, 2024, Primary Election, they will win outright. If none do so, the two candidates with the most Primary votes will compete in a runoff culminating in the General Election on Nov. 5, 2024.