January 21, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

South Florida PBA endorses Daniella Levine Cava for re-election as Miami-Dade Mayor

Jesse SchecknerJanuary 21, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Equality Florida Action PAC backs Eileen Higgins for Miami-Dade Commission re-election

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Aaron Bean endorses Donald Trump: ‘He will provide the energy’

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Democrats believe abortion will motivate voters in 2024. Will it be enough?

levine cava
‘Daniella has earned our members’ support and we are proud to stand alongside her in the 2024 election.’

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s bid to serve as the county’s top official now has the endorsement of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association (PBA).

One month after Levine Cava signed a new collective bargaining agreement with the more than 7,500-member group, the South Florida PBA confirmed it is officially backing her in the coming election.

South Florida PBA President Steadman Stahl noted in a statement that among other things, crime — particularly gun-related crime — has dropped under her leadership.

“The South Florida PBA is proud to endorse Mayor Daniella Levine Cava for re-election,” he said.

“Our Mayor has prioritized public safety and the safety of our law enforcement officers, while building community trust to help lower crime. With Daniella Levine Cava at the helm, Miami-Dade county has achieved one of the lowest rates of gun violence for any major metro area and continues to put neighborhood safety as a top priority. Daniella has earned our members’ support and we are proud to stand alongside her in the 2024 election.”

Levine Cava said in a statement that she is “incredibly humbled and grateful” to win the support of Miami-Dade’s largest police union.

“It’s an honor to have the trust and confidence of our county’s law enforcement officer wo continue to keep our streets safe and our families protected,” she said. “Together, we continue to work hard to put neighborhood safety and public trust at the forefront of our decisions.”

The South Florida PBA endorsement comes after Levine Cava’s campaign reported raising more than $3 million in 2023 to defend her job and nearing the petition signature threshold to get on the ballot without paying a qualifying fee — again.

It also follows nods from SEIU Florida, UNITE HERE Local 355, South Florida AFL-CIOEMILY’s List and 25 of Miami-Dade’s 34 municipal Mayors.

So far, Levine Cava faces three challengers. Two are Republicans: social media influencer Alex Otaola and Republican Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid. The other, a trapeze artist and self-described “First Amendment auditor” named Miguel “el Skipper” Quintero, is a fellow Democrat.

The race is technically nonpartisan. If any candidate secures more than 50% of the vote during the Aug. 20, 2024, Primary Election, they will win outright. If none do so, the two candidates with the most Primary votes will compete in a runoff culminating in the General Election on Nov. 5, 2024.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCan Donald Trump be stopped? Key questions heading into the New Hampshire Primary

nextDemocrats believe abortion will motivate voters in 2024. Will it be enough?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories