Service workers union backs ‘true partner’ Daniella Levine Cava for re-election as Miami-Dade Mayor

Three years after backing her first run for Miami-Dade County’s top office, a union representing nearly 7,000 South Florida service industry workers is again endorsing Mayor Daniella Levine Cava — this time for re-election.

UNITE HERE Local 355, a Miami Gardens-based nonprofit, cited Levine Cava’s long-standing support for employee rights as factoring heavily into its endorsement.

“We are immensely proud to have a Mayor who not only understands us but also stands shoulder to shoulder with our members as a true partner,” UNITE HERE Secretary-Treasurer Wendy Walsh said in a statement. “We are proud to endorse Mayor Daniella once again as we continue to work together toward a more affordable, thriving, and worker-friendly Miami-Dade County.”

During her time in elected office, Levine Cava led pushes for Miami-Dade’s first living wage ordinance and advocated for other worker benefits and protections, including a $15 minimum wage and access to health care, sick days, family medical leave and rights for low-wage workers.

In December, she unveiled the Miami-Dade Extreme Heat Action Plan to protect outdoor workers better while significantly expanding shade countywide through tree plantings and improved public facility offerings.

Unite Here Local 355 endorsed Levine Cava, Miami-Dade’s first woman Mayor and the first Jewish person elected to the office, during her 2020 campaign as well.

She said she is “deeply honored” to win the group’s support again.

“Over the last three years, our county government has made significant progress in supporting working people and their families. Yet, there remains much more work ahead to further improve their lives,” she said in a statement. “Together, we will continue to defend workers’ rights and build a more equitable Miami-Dade with an economy that works with everybody.”

Unite Here’s nod to Levine Cava joins others this election cycle from the South Florida AFL-CIO, EMILY’s List and 25 of Miami-Dade’s 34 municipal Mayors.

So far, three people have filed to challenge. Two are Republicans: social media influencer Alex Otaola and Republican Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid. The other, a trapeze artist and self-described “First Amendment auditor” named Miguel “el Skipper” Quintero, is a fellow Democrat.

The race is technically nonpartisan, meaning that they will win outright if any candidate secures more than 50% of the vote during the Aug. 20, 2024, Primary Election. If none do so, the two candidates with the most Primary votes will compete in a runoff culminating in the General Election on Nov. 5, 2024.