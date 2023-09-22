September 22, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Service workers union backs ‘true partner’ Daniella Levine Cava for re-election as Miami-Dade Mayor
Image via Jesse Scheckner.

Jesse SchecknerSeptember 22, 20234min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Alan Cohn, Andrew Warren spearhead effort to set term limits for U.S. Supreme Court Justices

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 9.22.23: Shutdown — couture — cellulose — bad cholesterol — gold

HeadlinesInfluence

Nikki Fried demands investigation of Tom Wright after altercation at domestic violence shelter

JLevine Cava Que Calor Jesse Scheckner
‘We are immensely proud to have a Mayor who not only understands us but also stands shoulder to shoulder with our members as a true partner.’

Three years after backing her first run for Miami-Dade County’s top office, a union representing nearly 7,000 South Florida service industry workers is again endorsing Mayor Daniella Levine Cava — this time for re-election.

UNITE HERE Local 355, a Miami Gardens-based nonprofit, cited Levine Cava’s long-standing support for employee rights as factoring heavily into its endorsement.

“We are immensely proud to have a Mayor who not only understands us but also stands shoulder to shoulder with our members as a true partner,” UNITE HERE Secretary-Treasurer Wendy Walsh said in a statement. “We are proud to endorse Mayor Daniella once again as we continue to work together toward a more affordable, thriving, and worker-friendly Miami-Dade County.”

During her time in elected office, Levine Cava led pushes for Miami-Dade’s first living wage ordinance and advocated for other worker benefits and protections, including a $15 minimum wage and access to health care, sick days, family medical leave and rights for low-wage workers.

In December, she unveiled the Miami-Dade Extreme Heat Action Plan to protect outdoor workers better while significantly expanding shade countywide through tree plantings and improved public facility offerings.

Unite Here Local 355 endorsed Levine Cava, Miami-Dade’s first woman Mayor and the first Jewish person elected to the office, during her 2020 campaign as well.

She said she is “deeply honored” to win the group’s support again.

“Over the last three years, our county government has made significant progress in supporting working people and their families. Yet, there remains much more work ahead to further improve their lives,” she said in a statement. “Together, we will continue to defend workers’ rights and build a more equitable Miami-Dade with an economy that works with everybody.”

Unite Here’s nod to Levine Cava joins others this election cycle from the South Florida AFL-CIO, EMILY’s List and 25 of Miami-Dade’s 34 municipal Mayors.

So far, three people have filed to challenge. Two are Republicans: social media influencer Alex Otaola and Republican Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid. The other, a trapeze artist and self-described “First Amendment auditor” named Miguel “el Skipper” Quintero, is a fellow Democrat.

The race is technically nonpartisan, meaning that they will win outright if any candidate secures more than 50% of the vote during the Aug. 20, 2024, Primary Election. If none do so, the two candidates with the most Primary votes will compete in a runoff culminating in the General Election on Nov. 5, 2024.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAlan Cohn, Andrew Warren spearhead effort to set term limits for U.S. Supreme Court Justices

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories