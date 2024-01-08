January 8, 2024
Daniella Levine Cava nears petition signature threshold for Miami-Dade Mayor re-election bid
Democratic Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who is running for re-election next year, will hold less sway over the county's law enforcement and elections operations of voters keep her in office. Image via Facebook.

Jesse Scheckner January 8, 2024

cava
Candidates are required to submit 15,294 signatures to qualify for the 2024 ballot.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s re-election campaign is just under 3,000 petition signatures shy of making it on the 2024 ballot without having to pay a qualifying fee.

She made history in 2020 by becoming the first-ever candidate for the office to qualify by petition. It looks like she’s about to do it again.

In a statement, Levine Cava attributed her progress in that endeavor this cycle to her grassroots backing in Florida’s most populous county.

“Ours has and always will be a people-powered campaign — and I continue to be humbled by the overwhelming grassroots support we’ve received from voters across Miami-Dade,” she said.

“Thank you to everyone who has signed a petition of support. I look forward to building on our incredible momentum and making history once again as we lead Miami-Dade into the future with vision, integrity, and results.”

In accordance with state and county election rules, a candidate for Mayor must collect and submit the signatures of at least 1% of the county’s total registered voters. In Miami, that number is 15,294.

Levine Cava enjoys support from several worker and social advocacy groups, including AFSCME Florida, the South Florida AFL-CIO, UNITE HERE Local 355, 32BJ SEIU, SAVE Action PAC, Equality Florida Action PAC, Sierra Club and 25 of Miami-Dade’s 34 municipal Mayors.

Three people are running against her. Two are Republicans: Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid and social media influencer Alex Otaola. The other is a fellow Democrat, trapeze artist and self-described “First Amendment auditor” named Miguel “el Skipper” Quintero.

The race is technically nonpartisan, meaning that they will win outright if any candidate secures more than 50% of the vote during the Aug. 20, 2024, Primary Election. If none do so, the two candidates with the most Primary votes will compete in a runoff culminating in the General Election on Nov. 5, 2024.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

