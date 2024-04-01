With new points of access, Tampa General caters to needs of Florida seniors………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

According to the AARP, Florida is falling behind most states in caring for its senior population.

Tampa General Hospital has the solution.

Last week, the state’s leading academic health system opened a brand-new TGH Senior Center. Located in Riverview, the new TGH Senior Center is designed to cater to Tampa Bay’s 65 and older population with customized health care, personal attention and shorter wait times.

TGH teamed up with Greenbrook Medical to expand access to high-quality care for Florida’s aging population. The partnership aims to advocate for seniors, help them achieve their long-term goals, and promote health and wellness among them.

Area residents 65 and older can benefit from same-day referrals, more time with care providers, and less time in the waiting room. The new TGH Senior Center offers care ranging from diagnostic testing and lab services to skin biopsies and joint injections. Appointments are easy to schedule, and care coordination assistance is available.

“In today’s world, we must be nimble and innovative in delivering services and solutions that provide exceptional care to older adults when and how they need it,” said Dr. Karna Patel, vice president of Tampa General Medical Group. “Health care needs to change as we age, which is why the TGH Senior Center, a facility designed exclusively for this population, is such an important step in the continuum of care.”

Greenbrook Medical, TGH’s partner on the venture, is a group of medical professionals dedicated to elevating the standard of senior care. Greenbrook Medical is a family-run, senior-focused primary care group central to Tampa since 1991. Their mission is to help seniors live their most fulfilling lives with outstanding patient care experience.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tampa General Hospital to establish its first senior center,” said Neil Machhar, CEO of Greenbrook Medical. “This collaboration is an innovative way for health systems to partner with community providers to transform the delivery of care and achieve better patient outcomes for the communities we serve,” he said.

TGH Senior Center is the latest of many initiatives spearheaded by Tampa General Hospital to expand access to health care and meet the needs of Florida’s growing — and aging — population. TGH At Home is an initiative that brings hospital-level care to eligible patients in the comfort of their own homes. Through urgent care centers, patients can access world-class care for

immediate needs. Patients can find specialized care for their circumstances with facilities dedicated to women and children.