Ron DeSantis says GOP ‘unified,’ with ‘dynamic’ of Primary challenge to Donald Trump in rearview mirror

Gov. Ron DeSantis is looking to be a uniter and not a divider when it comes to national Republican politics.

The Florida Governor is saying that the drama of his $168 million presidential race that crashed and burned after the Iowa caucuses in January is but a memory in the wake of a unity meeting over the weekend with former President Donald Trump.

“I think when you’re in these Primaries, you know, they have a dynamic. I think now we’re in a position where we are unified across issues as Republicans. I think if you look at what’s going on in the state of Florida, you know, we have unprecedented success that we’ve had in this state,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis made the comments on Wednesday in Wauchula.

They represent a break from remarks that Trump and DeSantis made about each other for months while both were rivals for the GOP presidential nomination. The former President insulted “DeSanctimonious,” calling him an average Governor at best, while DeSantis warned that Trump was no friend of conservative values.

The Governor resisted any urge to further explain the evolution of the rhetoric from acrimony to praise, however, instead warning about constitutional amendments on the ballot that would restore abortion rights to what they were before DeSantis took office, and potentially legalize non-medical adult use of cannabis.

While DeSantis hadn’t commented on the Trump dynamic since the meeting, the former President and a key advisor did offer comment.

“I am very happy to have the full and enthusiastic support of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“We had a great meeting yesterday, arranged by mutual friend Steve Witkoff, at his beautiful Shell Bay Club in Hollywood, Florida. The conversation mostly concerned how we would work closely together to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Also discussed was the future of Florida, which is FANTASTIC! I greatly appreciate Ron’s support in taking back our Country from the Worst President in the History of the United States. November 5th is a BIG DAY!!!”

“The meeting was fine, went long, ended with a handshake,” asserted Susie Wiles Sunday to Florida Politics. “They discussed the full range of policy issues and politics, too. Ron’s role in the campaign is yet to be determined, but he was clear that he wanted to help in every way he could.”