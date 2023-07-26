Ron DeSantis backs Joe Biden impeachment, wants feds to back off Donald Trump

Ron DeSantis unsurprisingly is siding with House Republicans who are weighing whether to impeach President Joe Biden.
Biden may be impeached by the Republican-controlled House over alleged financial improprieties. For DeSantis, that’s appropriate given what he sees as a flimsy pretext for previous impeachments.
“They impeached Donald Trump for a phone call. Are you trying to tell me Biden’s conduct isn’t as significant as that? It’s way more significant. So they are absolutely within their rights to do that,” DeSantis said on Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime” Tuesday.
“I think the corruption that’s surrounding this family is really unprecedented in the modern history of our country and the lack of interest on this from the FBI and the Department of Justice, it shows you weaponization,” DeSantis added.
Speaking of Trump, DeSantis is claiming he doesn’t back yet another indictment of the former President over Jan. 6, as it doesn’t rise to the threshold of a “bona fide crime.”
“I don’t think it’s good for the country,” DeSantis told Watters.
“If somebody commits a bona fide crime, like you rob a bank or whatever, high or low in status in society, you know, we have a rule of law. But I think what they’re doing in this is they are taking some of these old statutes from like Reconstruction era (such as) violation of rights or conspiracy against rights and they’re stretching it to try to fit this conduct. And that’s not good prosecution, generally,” DeSantis lamented.
DeSantis’ nominally pro-Trump stance here comes after the former President’s campaign accused the Governor of having an “unholy alliance” with the Department of Justice, as he theoretically would benefit politically from Trump’s legal issues.
Igary salters
July 26, 2023 at 8:44 am
THE SO CALLED LAW AND ORDER PARTY SAY LET THE CRIMMINAL FORMER PRESIDENT GO AND INPEACH PRESIDENT BIDEN WHO HAVE NOT COMMITTED ANY CRIMES ENOUGH SAID
Mercury Shampoo Ed 👍
July 26, 2023 at 8:55 am
Yawn. Scapegoating for Trump crime spree…the GOP meltdown is unprecedented so also projection. Epic flop and he won’t win 2024.
Tjb
July 26, 2023 at 9:38 am
What are the Republicans plans for the climate, inflation, immigration, medicare and social security? They don’t have plans … so they create false issues to distract from their failure to address real issues.
Ocean Joe
July 26, 2023 at 10:05 am
As for impeaching Trump over a phone call…
NOBODY has apparently ever actually read the Mueller report. It never cleared Trump, it states because he was president, it would not address whether or not he had committed a crime. Executive immunity shielded him, while others ended up in prison. Manafort.
Bill Barr, who now admits what a disaster Trump is, torqued the findings infamously to come out with his letter following its release.
As for the second impeachment, if siccing a mob on the Capitol to disrupt electoral vote proceedings in order to prevent the lawful transfer of power isn’t a high crime, what ever could be?