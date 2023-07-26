Ron DeSantis backs Joe Biden impeachment, wants feds to back off Donald Trump

Ron DeSantis unsurprisingly is siding with House Republicans who are weighing whether to impeach President Joe Biden.

Biden may be impeached by the Republican-controlled House over alleged financial improprieties. For DeSantis, that’s appropriate given what he sees as a flimsy pretext for previous impeachments.

“They impeached Donald Trump for a phone call. Are you trying to tell me Biden’s conduct isn’t as significant as that? It’s way more significant. So they are absolutely within their rights to do that,” DeSantis said on Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime” Tuesday.

“I think the corruption that’s surrounding this family is really unprecedented in the modern history of our country and the lack of interest on this from the FBI and the Department of Justice, it shows you weaponization,” DeSantis added.

Speaking of Trump, DeSantis is claiming he doesn’t back yet another indictment of the former President over Jan. 6, as it doesn’t rise to the threshold of a “bona fide crime.”

“I don’t think it’s good for the country,” DeSantis told Watters.

“If somebody commits a bona fide crime, like you rob a bank or whatever, high or low in status in society, you know, we have a rule of law. But I think what they’re doing in this is they are taking some of these old statutes from like Reconstruction era (such as) violation of rights or conspiracy against rights and they’re stretching it to try to fit this conduct. And that’s not good prosecution, generally,” DeSantis lamented.

DeSantis’ nominally pro-Trump stance here comes after the former President’s campaign accused the Governor of having an “unholy alliance” with the Department of Justice, as he theoretically would benefit politically from Trump’s legal issues.