Poll: Just 13% of GOP women back Ron DeSantis for President

With less than a month to go until the first GOP Primary debate, another poll is showing Ron DeSantis struggling to rally support from Republican women.

A survey of 262 Republican women conducted by The Economist and YouGov between July 22 and July 25 reveals that a dismal 13% of that sample back the Florida Governor in the Republican Primary. That’s the same share as those who are “not sure” who they support.

Former President Donald Trump has 55% support among both women in this survey, with Vivek Ramaswamy’s 5% good for third place.

Interestingly, Trump and Ramaswamy retain their percentage of support among men, 55% and 5%, respectively. Yet DeSantis does much better with male Republicans, scoring 21% support among the 275 GOP men surveyed. The only subgroup DeSantis does better with than men are so-called “urban” Republicans, with whom he has 25% support.

This survey joins a growing list of polls in which women reject DeSantis, whose administration pushed a six-week abortion ban this year, as well as legislation banning permanent alimony in divorce agreements.

A Yahoo! News survey conducted between July 13 and July 17 shows just 24% of the U.S. adult women polled approve of DeSantis, with 48% disapproving.

A survey conducted earlier this month by The Economist and YouGov shows DeSantis with 29% approval against 45% disapproval among women overall.

A June Civiqs survey reveals 63% of women disapprove of the Florida Governor, with 60% of female independent voters and 93% of Democratic women against him.