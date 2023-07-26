Poll: Just 13% of GOP women back Ron DeSantis for President

With less than a month to go until the first GOP Primary debate, another poll is showing Ron DeSantis struggling to rally support from Republican women.
A survey of 262 Republican women conducted by The Economist and YouGov between July 22 and July 25 reveals that a dismal 13% of that sample back the Florida Governor in the Republican Primary. That’s the same share as those who are “not sure” who they support.
Former President Donald Trump has 55% support among both women in this survey, with Vivek Ramaswamy’s 5% good for third place.
Interestingly, Trump and Ramaswamy retain their percentage of support among men, 55% and 5%, respectively. Yet DeSantis does much better with male Republicans, scoring 21% support among the 275 GOP men surveyed. The only subgroup DeSantis does better with than men are so-called “urban” Republicans, with whom he has 25% support.
This survey joins a growing list of polls in which women reject DeSantis, whose administration pushed a six-week abortion ban this year, as well as legislation banning permanent alimony in divorce agreements.
A Yahoo! News survey conducted between July 13 and July 17 shows just 24% of the U.S. adult women polled approve of DeSantis, with 48% disapproving.
A survey conducted earlier this month by The Economist and YouGov shows DeSantis with 29% approval against 45% disapproval among women overall.
A June Civiqs survey reveals 63% of women disapprove of the Florida Governor, with 60% of female independent voters and 93% of Democratic women against him.
ali
July 26, 2023 at 10:42 am
There is no one to blame but himself for the falling numbers. NO, it is not the media who is outcasting him. It is him doing it to himself. Self-inflicted loser. He keeps saying the exact same line when asked about his decline. The media knows that I will bring down Biden, but they don’t want that. So they are making me look bad. LOL. WAKE UP!!!!!! We are already WOKE. You are asleep.
