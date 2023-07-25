Donald Trump campaign alleges ‘unholy alliance’ between Ron DeSantis, DOJ

Could there be collusion between Ron DeSantis and the Joe Biden administration’s Department of Justice?

Though the scenario sounds unlikely, the Donald Trump campaign asserts there is an “unholy alliance” between the two entities.

The claim is predicated on “a top DeSantis fundraiser (having) confessed that their ‘strategy’ relied on endless political prosecutions of President Trump by radical Leftist prosecutors.”

That so-called confession, rendered in an NBC News story about the 2024 race, involved DeSantis megadonor Hal Lambert suggesting a “possibility” that Trump gets out of the race due to legal troubles, even though none of these indictments have hurt him in polls yet.

“If another indictment out of D.C. comes,” Lambert said, “I could see them fast-tracking that before the end of the year.”

That prompted a response from Team Trump.

“As the DeSantis campaign continues to utterly collapse, Ron has shown he’s willing to take the side of deranged, Marxist prosecutors and the radical Left for any shot at stopping the nose dive that has left him in third place, heading only south,” the Trump campaign claims.

The Governor’s own words, meanwhile, have been mostly in defense of Trump, albeit mixed with rueful ruminations about how it has hurt his own campaign.

“At the end of the day, the Bragg indictment just elevated him and it wasn’t so much that people were doing it because he was indicted. I think a lot of people, including me, believe that it was a miscarriage of justice,” DeSantis told Howard Kurtz on the Fox News Channel’s “Mediabuzz.”

The Governor added the indictment benefited Trump because “there was a lot of sympathy” and because it ended up “dominating the media coverage.”

DeSantis has stayed mostly on message during Trump’s legal issues, aside from a jab at “porn star hush money payments” during a press conference earlier this year as the Alvin Bragg indictment loomed.

“I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair,” he said. “I just can’t speak to that.”

More typical were DeSantis’ comments in June after the Jack Smith indictment for classified documents, when the Governor invoked principles of whataboutism to attack former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in a political speech in North Carolina.

“When I was in Congress, I remember … Hillary had the e-mails with the classified and my view was, ‘Well, gee, you know, as a naval officer, if I would have taken classified to my apartment, I would have been court-martialed in a New York minute.’ And yet they seem to not care about that,” lamented DeSantis.

The Governor then asked rhetorically, if there was a “different standard for a Democrat Secretary of State versus a former Republican President.”

“I think there needs to be one standard of justice in this country. Let’s enforce it on everybody and make sure we all know the rules. You can’t have one faction of society, weaponizing the power of the state against factions that it doesn’t like,” DeSantis said. “And that’s what we’ve seen.”