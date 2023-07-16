July 16, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis argues indictment ‘elevated’ Donald Trump

A.G. GancarskiJuly 16, 20234min2

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis rejects characterization of ‘doom and gloom’ around his campaign

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Joe Biden camp pops Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis over fundraising

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

CNN to air exclusive Ron DeSantis interview

trumpdonald_desantisron_122322ap-see-credits_split
'There was a lot of sympathy.'

Ron DeSantis said Sunday that Donald Trump’s indictment by Alvin Bragg earlier this year was a turning point in the 2024 Presidential race.

“Look, I think, at the end of the day, the Bragg indictment just elevated him and it wasn’t so much that people were doing it because he was indicted. I think a lot of people, including me, believe that it was a miscarriage of justice,” DeSantis told Howard Kurtz on the Fox News Channel’s “Mediabuzz.

The Governor added that the indictment benefited Trump because “there was a lot of sympathy” and because it ended up “dominating the media coverage.”

DeSantis stopped short of blaming Trump’s legal travails for his plummet in national polls.

“We always knew with these national polls that that was a sugar high, wasn’t anything we were too concerned about either way,” DeSantis said, vowing to focus on “Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina” and not mentioning Nevada, a state where he has campaigned and is supported by his old friend and former Senate candidate Adam Laxalt.

Trump currently leads national polling by 33 points, according to the Race to the White House average. In Iowa, Trump leads by 24. In New Hampshire, the Trump lead is 29 points. And South Carolina sees a 22 point Trump advantage.

DeSantis has stayed mostly on message during the Trump/Bragg imbroglio, aside from a jab at “porn star hush money payments” during a press conference earlier this year.

“I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair,” he said. “I just can’t speak to that.”

For his part, Trump continues to attack DeSantis, including during a Florida speech about the state’s imperiled property insurance market.

“So we want him to get home and take care of insurance because you have the highest insurance in the nation. And the bill that they passed made it very good for the insurance companies,” the former President said Saturday night in West Palm Beach.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis rejects characterization of 'doom and gloom' around his campaign

2 comments

  • M. Mouse

    July 16, 2023 at 1:02 pm

    That’s my little man! Squeak!

    Reply

  • Silly Wabbit

    July 16, 2023 at 1:03 pm

    He kwazy.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories