Donald Trump to Ron DeSantis: Come home and do your job

Former President Donald Trump had a message for Ron DeSantis at his Turning Point USA speech Saturday in West Palm Beach.

That message: to get off the campaign trail where he’s losing, and come home and do the job of Governor of Florida.

“And by the way, in the brand new Florida Atlantic poll, we are totally dominating DeSantis right here in the state of Florida. So we want him to get home and take care of insurance because you have the highest insurance in the nation. And the bill that they passed made it very good for the insurance companies.”

“All the money that he’s using now is stopped because all of the people that were supporting him,” Trump continued. “They’re saying, hey, wait a minute, you’re down by 57 points. You know, they may like him or they may not, but they don’t want somebody that’s down 57 points and you know, they don’t, they’re not stupid people.

“In fact, all of a sudden, I’m getting calls from people. They say, ‘You know, sir, I just called to say hello.’ I said ‘I thought you were a DeSantis follower,'” Trump said.

“But running for hopeless causes, the election should be used to support the party winning against crooked Joe Biden in November 2024. We’ve got to fight together. We have to all get together and we have to fight.”

Trump continued the attack.

“Now is the time when Republicans should be using those funds to build a state of the art vote gathering operation to swamp the Democrats cheating and ballot harvesting. Instead, DeSanctimonious and his establishment handlers are wasting such precious time and resources to divide the party. They’re dividing the party. Although he’s dropping so quickly, he’s probably not going to be in second place much longer,” Trump said.

“I wonder who he’s going to be. Maybe it’s Vivek Ramaswamy. Vivek could be.”

Trump hit a similar theme earlier in the speech.

“In the Fox Poll that was just released, we lead the field by 50 points among young voters, with Trump at 64% and a gentleman named Ron DeSanctimonious at 14%. I don’t know why he’s not here these couple of days, but he should be here. He should be here representing himself,” Trump said, as the crowd booed the mention of the Governor’s nickname.

Ahead of the speech, the former President offered commentary along these lines on Truth Social.

“The DeSanctimonious Polls are crashing because of his stance on Obliterating Social Security and Medicare. Nothing he will ever do is going to change his votes against. Attracting small crowds that leave early, never a good sign!”