April 19, 2023
Florida Republicans to vote on condemning Alvin Bragg over Donald Trump indictment

Jacob Ogles

alvin bragg ap
County Chairs Michael Thompson and Anthony Sabatini led the charge.

Florida Republicans appear to be in a New York state of mind.

At its quarterly meeting in Orlando, The Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) will consider a resolution slamming New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

RPOF State Chair Christian Ziegler announced the party will take up the resolution on May 13. He put the vote on the agenda after receiving a petition signed by 30 Republican Executive Committee (REC) members.

Lee County Republican Party Chair Michael Thompson led the effort to call for a vote. The language was crafted with Lake County Republican Party Chair Anthony Sabatini.

“The Republican Party of Florida condemns the unlawful and corrupt prosecution of Donald J. Trump, and demands that all Republican members of Florida’s congressional delegation and state government exercise all means necessary to prevent and impede it,” the resolution reads.

The move comes as the prosecutor pursues charges against former President Donald Trump, who was indicted by a grand jury last month.

The resolution also calls the Trump indictment “the single greatest act of election interference in American history.” Trump in November launched a third run for President.

Once a petition has 30 signatures, the state party must hold a meeting to take up a resolution. Ziegler said that since the party was already set to gather in May, he set the resolution meeting concurrent with that event. He does not expect the matter to be controversial.

That’s different from the party calling a special meeting last year after Sabatini spearheaded an effort to pass a resolution against Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel. That meeting failed to attract a quorum.

The RNC race divided the party. But slamming a Democratic prosecutor making headlines for indicting a former President isn’t as controversial among Republican REC members, Ziegler said.

“Members want to take a vote on this resolution,” he said. “Everyone from Jeb Bush to Donald Trump have taken the same position on Bragg, that he weaponized the legal system for political purposes. Now the committee can consider this and take a position on the issue.”

Even Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to challenge Trump for the Republican nomination for President, has said as much. “It is un-American,” he tweeted after the indictment. “The (George) Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent.”

Of note, Ziegler has also already condemned Bragg as well, tweeting in March, “Alvin Bragg should be the one who is indicted.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

One comment

  • TJC

    April 19, 2023 at 11:38 am

    The Clown Car occupants have nothing better to do than honk their noses over a decision by a New York grand jury to indict fellow clown Donald.

    Reply

