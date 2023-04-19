House advances elections bill with new restrictions for voter registration groups

A large bill reworking elections laws passed through the House State Affairs Committee over objections from Democrats that the measure will make it harder to register to vote and cast a ballot by mail.

The measure (PCB SAC 23-01) would ban noncitizens and those convicted of violating the election code from handling voter registration applications and impose a $50,000 fine on third-party voter registration organizations for each infraction. It also reduces the time for those groups to turn in voter applications from 14 days to 10 days before facing daily fines of $50, up to $2,500.

Other provisions of the bill would require voters to request a mail ballot at least 12 days before an election and would ban local Supervisors of Elections from mailing out a ballot within 10 days before an election.

Rep. Lawrence McClure, a Dover Republican sponsoring the bill, defended those measures as needed to ensure voter information on registrations handled by third-party groups isn’t misused, and as giving more time for Supervisors to receive mail ballots before Election Day.

“Voters’ information is sacred,” McClure said.

Democrats objected to those provisions, claiming they amount to a chilling effect on voter registration groups and are designed to make it harder to vote.

“If you love America and love democracy, this ain’t the bill for you,” said Rep. Michele Rayner-Goolsby, a St. Petersburg Democrat.

The bill also reduces the reporting requirements for political committees from monthly to quarterly. The reporting requirements used to be quarterly until 2013, when lawmakers eliminated donation caps while moving to monthly reports, arguing the increased frequency would provide more transparency for voters.

But McClure argued it would still provide plenty of transparency.

“I struggle with the notion of members of the public aren’t going to be aware,” McClure said. “It’s just making it more efficient.”

Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat, disputed that, noting that quarterly reports would allow donations to lawmakers in the first quarter of a year to remain hidden until mid-April, when reports are due.

When the Legislature convenes a Regular Session in January, which it has done in even-numbered years for nearly a decade, voters wouldn’t know which companies gave to which lawmakers just before the Session began. The panel rejected Eskamani’s amendment to strip that change out of the bill.

“There’s nothing wrong with the current system and I think the only individuals this benefits (are) politicians and their political committees,” Eskamani said.