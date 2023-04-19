Ron DeSantis bashes Bud Light for ‘trying to push the transgenderism’

Gov. Ron DeSantis is telling South Carolina supporters that a popular beer company is trying to push “transgenderism.”

The Governor, during a stop in North Charleston, skunked Bud Light for its short-lived but controversial collaboration with trans actress and influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

DeSantis expressed his preference that “businesses focus on their core mission of providing whatever service or whatever they’re doing in the economy and not getting mired into woke political activism.”

Then he blasted “this ridiculous thing with Bud Light by trying to push the transgenderism.”

“These are corporations — mostly very wealthy, powerful corporations — and they’re trying to leverage their economic power to change our country, to change society, to change policy,” the Governor lamented.

DeSantis has been speaking out against the domestic beer purveyor more of late.

This week, on “The Benny Show” podcast video, the Governor vowed never to drink the domestic light beer again, saying a boycott of the brewmeister was “righteous.”

“Why would you want to drink Bud Light? I mean, like, honestly that’s like them rubbing our faces in it and it’s like these companies that do this, if they never have any response, they’re just going to keep doing it. So, if you as a consumer are like … ‘Yeah, they’re doing that, but I’m just going to keep drinking anyways,’ well, then they’re going to keep doing it,” DeSantis said, before extolling the power of the selective boycott.

“I think we have power as consumers to make our voice heard and not on every company because sometimes conservative consumers aren’t going to make a dent in some companies. This one is one,” DeSantis added.

“If you don’t have conservative beer drinkers, you’re going to feel that. And so, you know, I think it’s a righteous thing.”

He went on to express his preference for Guinness Stout in the same segment, a brand noted for its embrace of LGBTQ+ beer fans.