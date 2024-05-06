The Southern Group bets on booze, boxing and business with Brian McManus

Brian McManus, who for his entire state government career sat at the confluence of business regulation and government, today joined the state’s largest lobbying firm — The Southern Group.

McManus brings more than 14 years of experience in state government, including work for the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the Department of Economic Opportunity and as a chief aide in the state Senate.

“Brian is just the kind of leader we are looking for at The Southern Group,” said Rachel Cone, Managing Partner of The Southern Group’s Tallahassee office. “He has incredible experience in multiple levels of government and his ability to navigate ‘the process’ will serve our clients extremely well.”

McManus most recently served as Deputy Secretary of Business Regulation at DBPR, and previously worked as Deputy Secretary of Professions at the same agency. He also served as Chief of Staff at DEO, the state agency now known as Florida Commerce.

During his time in government, he oversaw a wide range of government services and activities including the regulation of alcohol, nicotine/tobacco, hotels, and restaurants; prescription drug manufacturers and wholesalers; condominiums; professional licenses; reemployment assistance and workforce services programs; community development block grants and long-term disaster recovery programs; broadband activity and economic development programs.

“I am honored and excited to be joining Florida’s largest and most influential lobbying firm,” McManus said. “I am looking forward to bringing my experience in the public sector to clients that interact with government.”

During his time as Chief of Staff at the Department of Economic Opportunity from 2019-2021, McManus managed the agency’s 1,800 employees and $2 billion annual budget.

“Brian is a problem solver and a consensus builder,” said Sen. Jay Trumbull. “I saw those skills firsthand when we partnered together to implement long-term recovery programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. I know he will bring those same qualities to his clients at The Southern Group.”

In addition to his executive branch experience, McManus worked as chief legislative aide to former Sen. Dana Young in 2016 and four years in the Senate Majority Office, where he worked closely with leadership to guide priority legislation.

“Brian is one of those people who you are happy to see at the table when it’s time to get things done,” said Southern Group founder and Chair Paul Bradshaw. “His strategic thinking, tenacious drive, and strong reputation in Florida’s political circles will make him a great lobbyist.”