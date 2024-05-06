Accounting pro Keith Dean named new Executive Director for Floridians for Affordable Healthcare

Floridians for Affordable Healthcare (FAH) has named Keith Dean its new Executive Director, tapping him to lead the organization’s mission of educating and empowering Floridians to address pressing health care challenges in the state.

FAH is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that works to raise awareness of health care issues that drive the high cost of care for families and businesses throughout the state. The group uses education and advocacy to press for accessible and affordable care for all Floridians.

Dean’s background in accounting and finance includes work at the executive or director level at various Florida-based organizations, most recently as Executive Director of the Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association, CFO of Florida TaxWatch, Managing Principal at Association CFOs and Consultants, and CEO of the Emerald Coast Association of REALTORS.

He has a graduate degree in accounting from Florida State University.

“Florida faces significant health care cost challenges, requiring solutions that alleviate burdens on families and businesses,” Dean said. “I am deeply committed to empowering Floridians with impartial and factual information about healthcare legislation and regulations, advocating for smart policies that enhance health care accessibility and affordability for all.”

The challenges are indeed daunting. Florida ranks the fourth most expensive state for health care in the nation, according to FAH, and is grappling with how to improve. The group cited a poll showing 52% of respondents had concerns about overpaying for health care in Florida.

While Dean’s work will center on the health care space, he’s no stranger to community involvement outside the industry. He currently serves on boards for the Florida Smart Justice Association, Northwest Florida Mental Health and the Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation.