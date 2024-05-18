May 18, 2024
Rick Scott seeks end to ‘illegal alien welfare campaign’ from Joe Biden
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiMay 18, 20242min1

rick-scott-speaks-reporters
'Enough is enough.'

Florida’s junior Senator is among those introducing legislation compelling President Joe Biden to stop abusing the Alternatives to Detention process for undocumented immigrants.

Rick Scott’s Reshape Alternatives to Detention (ATD) Act would compel the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) “to utilize every available detention bed before resorting to ATD, and ensuring that illegal aliens on the non-detained docket are enrolled in ATD and GPS monitoring for the duration of their immigration proceedings,” his office states.

“President Biden has used every tool at his disposal to encourage illegal immigration and force American taxpayers to fund services for illegal aliens while our citizens struggle with record inflation, crime and fentanyl crisis. Enough is enough,” Scott said.

“I’m proud to cosponsor the Reshape Alternatives to Detention Act, which would end Biden’s illegal alien welfare campaign, stop illegal aliens from roaming freely around the country, and ensure that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement utilizes every available detention bed before resorting to Alternatives to Detention (ATD). I urge the Senate to quickly pass this good legislation and take action every day that forces Biden to secure the border.”

Scott’s bill is co-introduced with Sen. Bill Hagerty, a Republican from Tennessee, with initial support from Marsha Blackburn, Ted Cruz, Steve Daines, Roger Marshall, and JD Vance.

Rep. Byron Donalds is carrying the House product.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • ScienceBLVR

    May 18, 2024 at 1:23 pm

    Scott’s bill is co-introduced with Sen. Bill Hagerty, a Republican from Tennessee, with initial support from Marsha Blackburn, Ted Cruz, Steve Daines, Roger Marshall, and JD Vance. Rep. Byron Donalds is carrying the House product.
    UGH! A pit of vipers above. Rats on the ship, a motley crew for sure. Put them all in a Navy hat and ship them off to sea…

    Reply

