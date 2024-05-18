Rick Scott seeks end to ‘illegal alien welfare campaign’ from Joe Biden

Florida’s junior Senator is among those introducing legislation compelling President Joe Biden to stop abusing the Alternatives to Detention process for undocumented immigrants.

Rick Scott’s Reshape Alternatives to Detention (ATD) Act would compel the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) “to utilize every available detention bed before resorting to ATD, and ensuring that illegal aliens on the non-detained docket are enrolled in ATD and GPS monitoring for the duration of their immigration proceedings,” his office states.

“President Biden has used every tool at his disposal to encourage illegal immigration and force American taxpayers to fund services for illegal aliens while our citizens struggle with record inflation, crime and fentanyl crisis. Enough is enough,” Scott said.

“I’m proud to cosponsor the Reshape Alternatives to Detention Act, which would end Biden’s illegal alien welfare campaign, stop illegal aliens from roaming freely around the country, and ensure that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement utilizes every available detention bed before resorting to Alternatives to Detention (ATD). I urge the Senate to quickly pass this good legislation and take action every day that forces Biden to secure the border.”

Scott’s bill is co-introduced with Sen. Bill Hagerty, a Republican from Tennessee, with initial support from Marsha Blackburn, Ted Cruz, Steve Daines, Roger Marshall, and JD Vance.

Rep. Byron Donalds is carrying the House product.