May 6, 2024
Wilton Simpson puts $100K into hunting, fishing amendment fight

A.G. Gancarski
May 6, 2024

Election-Day---wiltonSimpson
'Fishing and hunting are inextricably linked to our economy, our lifestyle and the conservation of our land here in Florida.'

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is putting his money where his mouth is when it comes to the “Yes on 2” push to enshrine fishing and hunting rights in the constitution.

Simpson, an egg farmer from Trilby, is putting six figures into the campaign as it ramps up.

“Fishing and hunting are inextricably linked to our economy, our lifestyle and the conservation of our land here in Florida,” Simpson said. “I’m proud to support this vitally important campaign to protect our rights to fish and hunt in Florida, and urge fellow leaders to join me in ensuring Yes on 2 has the resources needed to cross the 60% necessary to pass in November.”

The language proposes to “preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife.”

“As we gear up for the fight ahead, the team and I are incredibly grateful for Commissioner Simpson’s leadership and generosity,” said Yes on 2 Campaign Chair Joshua Kellam. “Commissioner Simpson’s commitment to conservation and protecting the rights of hard working Floridians is unparalleled, and we are hopeful others will follow his lead in supporting our efforts.”

The ballot measure got just one vote against it in the Senate and House, suggesting that at least in Tallahassee, there’s very little meaningful resistance to this proposal. It’s one of many on a crowded ballot that includes measures to restore abortion rights and legalize marijuana for nonmedical use for adults.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  • MH/Duuuval

    May 6, 2024 at 9:32 am

    Next up from the Legislature: a referendum on motherhood and apple pie.

    Someone please explain why hunting and fishing needs to be enshrined in the Florida Constitution.

Categories