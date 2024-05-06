May 6, 2024
Florida gas prices rise to 2024 high, but relief may come soon
Image via Paul Brennan of Pixabay.

Jesse Scheckner

pumping-gas-1631638_1280
Oil prices fell last week, which often leads to pocketbook-friendlier petrol.

Gas prices in Florida rose again to the 2024 peak (so far) last week before dipping slightly lower. Further savings may be coming soon, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

The average gas gallon price statewide hit $3.64 Friday, the same sum thaFlorida motorists saw in mid-April. Over the weekend, the price declined 3 cents per gallon.

That’s only 3 cents more than what drivers paid this time last year and well below the 2023 and 202 highs of $3.85 and $4.89 per gallon, respectively.

“Drivers will be happy to hear that they may soon get a break from rising prices at the pump,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement. “The price of oil took a step back last week, enabling gasoline futures to drop 20 cents per gallon.”

The per-barrel price of oil fell below $80 on Wednesday after nearly two months above that price point, settling at $78.11 on Friday — a 7% drop from the week before. Oil prices account for about half the price of gasoline.

“Unless those prices suddenly rebound,” Jenkins said, “drivers should see gas prices steadily move lower this week.”

As usual, the most expensive metropolitan market for Sunshine State drivers and motorcyclists was the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where gas cost $3.77 per gallon on Monday morning. The second- and third-priciest areas were Naples ($3.70) and Panama City ($3.38).

Meanwhile, the cheapest gas was in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area, where gas cost $3.35 per gallon on average, followed by Pensacola ($3.37) and Panama City ($3.38).

Nationally, California has the most expensive gas at $5.35 per gallon, while Mississippi’s $3.11 is the most affordable.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 6, 2024 at 10:13 am

    Remember when you could fill the gas tank for like $8 or $9? I do.

    Too bad Ronald Reagan shitcanned all of Jimmy Carter’s gas mileage rules and EV proposals.

    Reply

