May 6, 2024
What Disney World fans can expect at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Gabrielle RussonMay 6, 20243min1

Orlando, Florida, USA - February 9, 2022: A Walt Disney World entrance arch gate in Orlando, Florida, USA. Walt Disney World is an entertainment resort complex.
An earlier parade and more villain sightings are some of the changes at Mickey's Not-So Scary Halloween Party this year.

Halloween may feel like a long way off, but not so at Disney World, where the park is getting ready for its big family-friendly spooky party that kicks off in August.

Disney released ticket information and dates for its beloved Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the halfway point to Halloween. The special ticketed nighttime event kicks off on select evenings Aug. 9 through Oct. 31. Tickets go on sale for hotel guests on May 8, and on May 15 for the general public. Event tickets are $119 to $199 per ticket, plus tax.

“It’s never too early to start planning for Halloween, so if you’re already in the mood for the spine-chilling season, find out what’s in store for 2024,” Disney said on its parks blog.

Disney announced some of the fan favorites are returning this year. That includes Disney’s “Not-So-Spooky Spectacular” fireworks show hosted by Jack Skellington, the “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular” stage show and, of course, trick-or-treating throughout the theme park.

The attractions Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor, Space Mountain and Mad Tea Party will all get special Halloween overlays so they will look and feel different from when the rides are open during the day.

For megafans, some of the new features this year will be seeing Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in new costumes. The famous couple will don neon spiderweb outfits.

Disney also plans to add more villain sightings around the park. “Who knows, you might even get to take a selfie with them,” Disney said on its parks blog.  Bruno Madrigal from “Encanto” will also make a cameo at the party for the first time.

Also added this year is a new DescenDANCE Party in Tomorrowland. The dance party’s theme is based on the upcoming Disney Original Movie “Descendants: The Rise of Red.”

“Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade” will also start earlier for parents of small children. Disney’s blog didn’t say when it begins and Disney did not immediately respond for clarification Monday morning.

Gabrielle Russon

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 6, 2024 at 10:27 am

    Ron DeSantis supporters marching around outside the front gate are plenty scary enough.

