Marco Rubio says Donald Trump Judge and media ‘want him in jail’

Florida’s senior Senator is sounding off about what he calls a “political prosecution” of former President Donald Trump.

In the wake of reports that Judge Juan Merchan warned Trump that continued violations of his gag order in his hush money case in New York City could result in the 45th President being put in lockdown, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio argues that’s been Merchan’s goal all along.

“Well, I think that’s what the Judge wants to do is put Trump in jail,” Rubio told Fox News Radio host Brian Kilmeade.

Merchan, who imposed a $1,000 fine on Trump for his most recent violation of the gag order, said putting Trump in jail was “the last thing I want to do.”

Rubio doubts the judge’s sincerity, however.

“He’s a political candidate being attacked every day on the news,” Rubio said.

“I mean, this is a political prosecution, right? It’s designed not simply to try to damage him every day with leaks in the courtroom, but to tie him down in Manhattan so he can’t go out and campaign, and then you’re going to tell this guy he’s not allowed … to express himself. And if he does, you’re going to continue to fine him, maybe put him in jail. I think that’s what this Judge wanted to do from the outset.”

The Senator also assumes reporters would relish seeing Trump behind bars.

“The media will cheer it. Most of the media will cheer if that were to happen,” Rubio argued of the potential imprisonment, saying it would be “one of the most titanic things to happen over the last 100 years to a leading presidential candidate who’s leading in all the polls.”

Rubio is said to be in the mix of potential vice presidential picks, which could provide some context for his passionate defense of the former President.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.