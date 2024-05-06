May 6, 2024
Marco Rubio likens Israeli Rafah incursion to routing Adolf Hitler from a bunker

A.G. GancarskiMay 6, 20243min1

Rubio, Marco - 5
The Senator offered his latest affirmation of PM Netanyahu on a radio hit Monday.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio isn’t shying away from historical analogies comparing Israel’s current enemies with the architect of one of the biggest genocides in human history.

Asked on Fox News Radio about the imminent Israeli incursion into Rafah in Southern Gaza, Florida’s senior Senator likened the latest move in the war against Hamas to one of the most pivotal actions of World War II.

“Well, this is equivalent to saying to the Russians and the American and allied forces in World War II: ‘Stop at the outskirts of Berlin. Don’t go in. We know Adolf Hitler’s in a bunker. We know that he has a gun in his mouth. We know that, but don’t go in after Hitler, don’t go destroy Berlin, don’t go in,’ because that’s what they’re basically asking Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israelis to do,” Rubio told host Brian Kilmeade.

Rubio added that Hamas’ “organizational purpose” is “to drive every Jew out of is of what we know is Israel to drive them out from the river to the sea, drive them out.”

“They want no Jews in that area, and the destruction of the Jewish State,” he added.

Israel has already ordered the evacuation of more than 100,000 Palestinians to a tent camp called Muwasi, a sign that the invasion will happen soon.

The Senator says the action must happen to finally destroy Hamas, “holed up in one small part of the, of Gaza and it’s time to finish them off.”

“That’s where their top two leaders are as an example,” Rubio said.

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 6, 2024 at 11:20 am

    If Netanyahu offs himself like Hitler, then I must say I like Little Marco’s bunker analogy.

    Netanyahu, of course, will only have been down there inspecting the bunker. He wasn’t hiding. He wasn’t scared. He was inspecting the bunker. That’s it. That’s all. Bunker Inspector Netanyahu.

    Reply

