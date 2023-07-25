July 25, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

John ‘Q’ Quiñones looks to challenge Darren Soto in CD 9
Image via Florida House

Peter SchorschJuly 25, 20233min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Tom Wheeler: How the Credit Card Competition Act would enhance credit card security

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Membership has its privileges, as Ron DeSantis courts small-dollar donors

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Pollster claims Ron DeSantis’ ‘message falls flat’

John ‘Q’ QuinŽones Quinones
'I am confident that I can win this race and bring common sense back to Washington.'

Republican John “Q” Quiñones is running for election to Florida’s 9th Congressional District, challenging incumbent Democrat Darren Soto for the Central Florida seat.

Quiñones formerly served as a member of the Florida House, its first Puerto Rican member, and the Osceola County Commission.

“I am running for Congress because I believe that we need to restore common sense to Washington,” Quiñones said. “I will fight for the values that matter to our families and our community, like lower taxes, a better education for our children, and safe and secure communities. I have a proven track record of fighting for the people of Florida, and I pledge to be a strong voice for Central Florida in Congress.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee has listed CD 9 as one of 37 seats it is targeting as “vulnerable” in the 2024 elections, ripe for growing the party’s majority in the U.S. House. It’s the only Florida seat targeted. Republicans already control 20 of Florida’s 28 seats in the House.

The district is blue, with more than 38% of voters registered as Democrats and just 23% registered as Republicans, according to L2 voter data. But Republicans see an opening after the 2020 election, when President Joe Biden won the district with just shy of 53% of the vote to former President Donald Trump’s nearly 46%.

Soto last won the district in 2022 against Republican Scotty Moore with just under 54% of the vote to Moore’s more than 46%, a margin mirroring 2020 presidential results.

“I am confident that I can win this race and bring common sense back to Washington,” Quiñones said. “As a proud Puerto Rican born American, I am asking for your support so that we can fix the broken economic policies of the Biden Administration and make a difference in the lives of hard-working Floridians and their families.”

In a press release, Quiñones noted that the district is heavily Hispanic and mostly encompassed in Osceola County where he served as a County Commissioner. He previously ran for Congress in CD 9 in 2012, but lost in the GOP Primary.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTom Wheeler: How the Credit Card Competition Act would enhance credit card security

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories