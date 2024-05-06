Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.6.24

Good Monday morning.

Just posted — "Who's behind attack ads targeting Tom Leek in SD 7?" a deep-dive via Jacob Ogles.

Brian McManus, who has been at the confluence of business regulation and government for his entire state government career, today joined the state’s largest lobbying firm, The Southern Group.

“I am honored and excited to be joining Florida’s largest and most influential lobbying firm,” McManus said. “I am looking forward to bringing my experience in the public sector to clients that interact with government.”

McManus brings more than 14 years of experience in state government, most recently as Deputy Secretary of Business Regulation at DBPR and previously served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Economic Opportunity, the state agency now known as Florida Commerce.

In addition to his executive branch experience, McManus worked as chief legislative aide to former Sen. Dana Young in 2016 and for four years in the Senate Majority Office, where he worked closely with leadership to guide priority legislation.

“Brian is just the kind of leader we are looking for at The Southern Group,” said Rachel Cone, Managing Partner of The Southern Group’s Tallahassee office. “He has incredible experience in multiple levels of government and his ability to navigate ‘the process’ will serve our clients extremely well.”

Sen. Jay Trumbull added, “Brian is a problem solver and a consensus builder. I saw those skills firsthand when we partnered together to implement long-term recovery programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. I know he will bring those same qualities to his clients at The Southern Group.”

—@Fineout: Fla. Sen. @marcorubio on Fox this a.m. sidesteps question on whether he would move from Florida if he was picked as Trump’s VP due to Electoral College concerns. “All of this other stuff is just speculation” from political reporters He then says if a Republican decides to move, they need to move to a state that doesn’t have a “DA that makes a career of going after Republicans.” Fox anchor Shannon Bream says that rules out N.Y. Rubio: “That’s a pretty good guess on that one.”

—@Ankh_Morporkian: of all the dumb shit Tucker Carlson has said, him saying that Alex Jones is a prophet with supernatural powers might be the dumbest.

Thank you, London. It's the honour of my life to serve the city I love. 🙏🏿 Today is not about making history, it’s about shaping our future. And I'll work relentlessly to shape a fairer, safer, greener city for every Londoner. pic.twitter.com/OQJVxGg6IB — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) May 4, 2024

I just took this photo and might now become the hottest wedding photographer in all of Japan 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/pLUB3V6CT8 — Jose Felix Diaz (@josefelixdiaz) May 5, 2024

“How a Texas-based think tank upended Florida’s homelessness strategy” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — The Cicero Institute offered Florida lawmakers a menu of reforms last Summer, sending them to the staff of House Speaker Paul Renner in July. It then worked persistently to secure the passage of House Bill 1365, which banned public camping and sought to move unsheltered people from sidewalks to sanctioned, highly structured encampments.

So successful were the Institute’s efforts in the Sunshine State that when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill in March, Cicero’s co-founder, billionaire tech investor and GOP megadonor Joe Lonsdale cheered it as setting an example for the rest of the country to follow.

“When we started working on homelessness, many people considered these ideas fringe. Activists have vociferously opposed us at every turn. It takes guts to stand up to the homeless-industrial complex,” Lonsdale wrote in a blog post. “This is the strongest set of homelessness reforms in the nation, and we were proud to work with Florida leaders to see them adopted.”

And Cicero has many ideas about how Florida — and other states — can go further.

Also included in the policy memo are reform proposals making it easier to involuntarily commit somebody to psychiatric treatment, banning local care organizations from pursuing so-called “Housing First” initiatives to address homelessness, and funneling money toward mental health and substance abuse treatment instead.

Advocacy groups and organizations on the ground fear these policies — and Florida’s new law — will make their work to treat and combat homelessness even more challenging. Since the law’s requirements for sanctioned encampments make those facilities difficult to fund, locate and operate, and shelters are full most nights, they say, it’s likely to force law enforcement to arrest people who have nowhere else to go but the streets.

“Ron DeSantis opposes plan to move Florida Guard unit to Space Force” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — DeSantis on Friday came out against a Department of Defense plan that would have a unit of the Florida Air National Guard join the Space Force. In a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and various members of Congress, DeSantis wrote that the unusual proposal “would flout more than a century of precedent” and undermine state control of the National Guard. On Monday, Governors of 48 states and five territories came out against the proposal, with only DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“Bill awaiting DeSantis’ OK would end years of renewable energy policies” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — A bill sitting on DeSantis’ desk would end the state’s support of renewable and clean energy and keep Florida reliant on fossil fuels, critics say. If signed, the law would reverse 16 years of state policy, finishing the work started by former Gov. Rick Scott and undoing Gov. Charlie Crist’s signature piece of environmental legislation. Most troubling to environmentalists, it would eliminate any mention of climate change, even though mostly flat Florida is extremely vulnerable to global warming, as already seen with rising waters in the Keys, Miami Beach and Tampa Bay. The bill (HB 1645) would ban offshore wind power while encouraging the exploration of emerging technologies in nuclear energy, a frightening prospect to those who remember nuclear plants at Chernobyl, Three Mile Island and Crystal River. “I think it really forces us to back away from the progress we’ve been trying to make,” said state Rep. Lindsay Cross, an environmental scientist.

“DeSantis reappoints campaign donor Moshe Popack to Florida Development Finance Corp.” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — DeSantis has reappointed Popack to the Florida Development Finance Corporation. Popack gave the Governor’s now-closed political committee $225,000 worth of in-kind contributions in 2022. He also chipped in $25,000 to the PC and another $300 to DeSantis’ campaign account through the real estate company he owns with his wife Yaffa Popack, Lauderhill Lakes-based YMP Real Estate Management. Also in 2022, the couple hosted an event at their 10,000-square-foot waterfront mansion to raise funds for DeSantis’ re-election campaign. The couple each gave DeSantis’ presidential campaign maxed-out, $6,600 donations. Popack, who lives in Miami Beach, is also the co-founder of Neighborhood Farms USA, a self-described national nonprofit dedicated to promoting wellness and nutritional education through the development of community gardens and healthy food programs.

“New Florida resident Jeff Bezos pumped $60 million into making lab-grown meat taste better. DeSantis just banned it from the state” via Amanda Gerut of Yahoo News — DeSantis may have just crossed a formidable new constituent. DeSantis signed legislation banning the sale of lab-grown meat in the state of Florida, saying the Sunshine State wants to stop the World Economic Forum’s goal of “forcing the world to eat lab-grown meat and insects.” The WEF in 2021 said bugs might be a way to help the global population feed itself more sustainably and that insect breeding could be helped by AI, which fueled online conspiracy theories. The move is unusual, given that lab-grown meat isn’t available for sale in the U.S. Yet the move could be a shot across the bow, as Florida has become a haven for billionaires who often fund and launch food innovations meant to remediate the effects of climate change.

“Florida’s largest metro areas pounded by sluggish housing market in April” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Closed housing sale contracts across Florida fell in some of the state’s largest counties in April. “The Elliman Report” is a monthly analysis detailing housing sales across the most populous states in the country, and the report shows that Florida’s housing market was notably sluggish last month. Newly signed closing contracts for home sales decreased in every major metropolitan area in the Sunshine State in April. The Florida housing market had been heated leading into 2024. But Elliman analysts say the Sunshine State home market is obviously getting chilly. “Most housing markets saw rising prices reaching new highs and sales falling short of prior year levels. Mortgage rates have remained elevated as economic conditions remain vibrant. Bidding wars remain a factor in the market, but rising inventory has reduced its dominance,” the report concluded.

“Florida leaders are forcing thousands of homeowners to pay higher prices for property insurance” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — It has always been hard to qualify for insurance coverage from Citizens. But it used to be that — once you did qualify for coverage — you could keep that policy as long as you wanted it. DeSantis and Florida lawmakers changed those rules. Now, Floridians who buy their homeowner’s insurance from Citizens can be forced to give up their public coverage for private insurance even if that private insurance is more expensive. You can only elect to keep your Citizens coverage if the price offered by the private insurer amounts to an increase of more than 20%. When a private company wants to pull someone out of Citizens — to make what is often called a “takeout offer” — state law used to explicitly require that Citizens also clearly inform the homeowner if they have the right to reject the offer and stay with Citizens instead. DeSantis’ insurance law eliminated that requirement.

“Florida braces for hurricane season with $850M ‘catastrophe bond’ issuance” via Dylan Sloan of Fortune — Florida’s largest property insurer is bracing for a big hurricane season, issuing up to $850 million in so-called catastrophe bonds that shield it from losses if a major storm makes landfall in the state. Forecasts of a “potentially explosive” hurricane season and high operating costs continue to dog Florida’s home insurers. But there are positive signs for the state’s $76 billion market, which is quietly growing after a period of contraction and is starting to feel the benefits of new laws designed to help cut down on their costs. The weightiness of insurance has become more important as Florida’s population continues to grow by roughly 300,000 per year.

“‘They may be Republicans, but they still come in for services’” via Kathy Gilsinan of POLITICO — The clinic usually doesn’t open until around 9 a.m., but this Tuesday was different: The metal gate over the door stood open by 8, and the waiting room was already full by quarter to nine. A woman at one point nursed a little boy in the corner. Another choked up occasionally as the man next to her kept his arm around her and stared at his phone. The clinic, A Hialeah Woman’s Care Center, had added hours to handle a rush of demand in the days before a new Florida state law kicked in. “EFFECTIVE May 1st, 2024,” read a bold-typed paper sign taped to the front door. “The Florida Governor has issued a Six (6) week ban on abortions … until voters make a choice in the November elections.” The law is a dramatic change in a state that, until Wednesday, had one of the nation’s highest abortion rates.

“Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump connected as fellow ‘dads’ during high-stakes meeting” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Sunday’s unity meeting between DeSantis and Trump included discussion of personal issues, the Florida Governor told Fox News viewers. “A lot of it was just connecting about things,” DeSantis told Sean Hannity. “I mean, look: he’s a dad, he’s got a kid going to college. I’m a dad. I’ve got three young kids in the household. He’s concerned about how my wife (is) doing. Obviously, she had a cancer scare a couple of years ago. So, it was just a good meeting and a good conversation,” DeSantis recounted. The Governor also offered some hints about his political strategy during the cable hit.

“How DeSantis plans to fight marijuana and abortion on the ballot” via Alexandra Glorioso of the Miami Herald — DeSantis is planning to raise money for a ‘counter message’ to recreational marijuana and abortion-rights ballot amendments and then funnel that money through the Republican Party of Florida to campaign against the initiatives, according to sources. He’s also planning to use his personal network to fund contentious races for federal candidates, including Trump, and Republican U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee. DeSantis, who shattered Florida fundraising records while easily winning re-election in 2022, will be in Miami Beach on May 13 to help the Tampa-area Congresswoman raise money. He also has a fundraiser for Trump tentatively scheduled for the second half of May.

“six months out, a tight presidential race with battle between issues and attributes” via Gary Langer of ABC News — Locked in a tight race for the presidency, Trump prevails in trust to handle most issues, yet President Joe Biden scores competitively on key personal attributes — leaving wide-open the question of who’ll prevail come Election Day, now six months away. Excluding people who say they wouldn’t vote, Trump has 46% support, Biden 44%, in this national survey of more than 2,200 adults. Among registered voters, it’s Biden 46%, Trump 45%. Among likely voters, it’s Biden 49%, Trump 45%, again not a significant difference.

—“At a private donor retreat, Trump team says Minnesota and Virginia are in play” via Jonathan Allen, Matt Dixon, Olympia Sonnier, Dasha Burns and Abigail Brooks of NBC News

“Trump campaign says it raised more than $76M in April” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — Trump’s political operation raised more than $76 million in April, campaign officials told donors on Saturday. Trump advisers revealed the number, up from $65.6 million in March, during a presentation at a private Trump campaign and Republican National Committee-hosted donor retreat, according to a person familiar with the discussion and granted anonymity to speak freely. The campaign did not provide further details of the fundraising haul, which will be released in filings later this month. Trump is facing a significant cash deficit in the presidential race. Through the end of April, Biden had more than twice as much money in the bank as Trump. Still, Trump’s fundraising has increased since he became the presumptive Republican nominee in early March, and advisers have argued that he will raise enough funds to compete.

“Gallows humor and talk of escape: Trump’s possible return rattles capital” via Peter Baker of The New York Times — It has become the topic of the season at Washington dinner parties and receptions. Where would you go if it really happened? Portugal, says a former member of Congress. Australia, says a former agency director. Canada, says a Biden administration official. France, says a liberal columnist. Poland, says a former investigator. They’re joking. Sort of. Much of official Washington is bracing for the possibility that Trump really could return — this time with “retribution” as his avowed mission, the discussion is where people might go into a sort of self-imposed exile. The buzz is a telling indicator of the grim mood among many in the nation’s capital these days. The “what if” goes beyond the normal prospect of a side unhappy about a lost election.

A tactical mistake — “Top RNC lawyer resigns after rift grows with Trump” via Josh Dawsey and Michael Scherer of The Washington Post — The top lawyer at the Republican Party is resigning after he cited conflicts with his other work obligations and after Trump grew angry about his criticism of the former President’s false claims that the 2020 Election was stolen, people familiar with the situation said Saturday night. The lawyer, Charlie Spies, is a long-respected GOP election operative who was hired by Trump’s top lieutenants in March after the former President engineered a takeover of the Republican National Committee, which in recent years has been the party’s main operation in both fundraising and field operations. Trump had approved of the hiring but later learned about additional comments the lawyer had made. Spies in the past had worked for, either directly or indirectly, Jeb Bush, Sen. Mitt Romney and DeSantis. He was liked by Trump’s top advisers, who orchestrated his hiring even though they knew he was skeptical of Trump’s false claims of a stolen election.

“Trump campaign weighs joining TikTok, the app he tried to ban” via Drew Harwell and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post — Trump’s presidential campaign is weighing whether to join TikTok, the wildly popular video app he once tried to ban, and the decision has sparked discussion among his advisers in recent weeks. In 2020, the then-President said the app was a threat to national security because its parent company, ByteDance, is based in China, and he called for TikTok’s forced sale or a nationwide ban as part of an executive order that was ultimately overturned by the courts. But Trump advisers say he changed his stance before the election that year after seeing internal polls suggesting a ban could hurt his standing with voters. More recently, he has criticized a similar sale-or-ban effort signed into law by Biden as mostly benefiting Facebook, which he has partially blamed for his election loss.

“Joe Biden allies want Warren Buffett’s support — and Omaha’s one electoral vote” via Josh Wingrove of Bloomberg — The election may come down to a city in the Midwestern prairie that is home to Buffett, a prospect that is raising hopes among some Democrats that the once-prolific political donor will come off the sidelines to try to power Biden to re-election. Back in 2016, the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Chair wrote checks for Hillary Clinton’s White House bid. Democrats think Biden is well-positioned to win in the city they’ve dubbed “Joemaha.” But others see flaws in the party’s approach. Preston Love Jr., the Nebraska Democrat challenging Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts in November, says the Buffett family declined his overtures for funding and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has rebuffed his call for cash.

“Marco Rubio accuses Democratic donors of financing campus protests” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — “There’s a bunch of major Democratic donors who are behind the groups that are funding all this,” Rubio said. “I saw the other day, I think it was in UCLA, thousands of dollars of plywood that they were using as barricades against the police. They’re committing acts of violence, not just acts of antisemitism, acts of violence, of vandalism, threatening people. I saw another video of a Jewish student who had to shame the police into escorting him so that he could go into an area of the university where he had every right to be because of these zombies, these antisemitic left-wing nut cases that the President should have been very firm about.” The same day Rubio made those pronouncements, POLITICO published a report tracing funding behind some of the larger protests to megadonors supporting Biden, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates and hedge fund manager George Soros.

“Maxwell Frost formally launches re-election campaign in CD 10” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Frost has formally announced he’s running for re-election. Frost held an event at the IBEW Union Hall in Downtown Orlando. There, he cast his campaign not just as a personal campaign but as an effort to build a progressive movement. “It’s not the Maxwell Frost show,” he said. “It’s about all of us.” The move wasn’t a shock. Frost signaled he would seek re-election when he held a concert fundraiser in the district, and he has raised nearly $2.4 million for his campaign through March. At the formal launch, he was surrounded by local Democratic officials supporting his return to Washington, including state Sens. Geraldine Thompson and Victor Torres and state Reps. Anna Eskamani and Johanna Lopez.

“Dan Webster formally announces re-election effort in CD 11” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Webster held an event Friday formally launching his re-election campaign. The seven-term Republican held the event in Clermont. “I’m doing this for you. I’m thankful for you and every American who loves our country and believes our values are worth fighting for,” Webster said. The incumbent took shots at Biden and said he would also push to defeat the Democrat in the Fall. “President Biden is a disaster,” Webster said. “He’s reversed all President Trump’s good policies, especially at our border creating a complete crisis. We must secure our border and build the wall!”

“Trump-backed challenger fails to emerge for Hillsborough congresswoman” via William March of the Tampa Bay Times — It was a Tampa Bay area political furor that flared quickly — and then fizzled. What happened? No one who knows is saying, but somehow the differences between Florida District 15 U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee and Trump were smoothed over and no Trump-backed Primary challenger materialized against her. The fuss flared up when Trump, in a social media post late on a Sunday night in March, asked if “any great MAGA Republicans” were willing to run against the first-term Republican from Brandon, whose district covers parts of Hillsborough, Pasco and Polk counties.





“Miami-Dade Commissioner: An overpriced hotel for the homeless could capsize Cutler Bay’s future vision” via Danielle Cohen Higgins for the Miami Herald — In 2002, the residents of Miami-Dade charted their own course for progress in South Dade by participating in the Cutler Ridge Charrette. This seven-day planning event was held at the site of the current Southland Mall, and it included a diverse cross-section of the community. Residents, businesses and property owners met and deliberated on the path forward for South Dade. Together, with the county’s own Planning and Zoning staff, they outlined a master plan that promised transformative economic growth, innovative development, and additional housing for the residents of South Dade. Today, the county must navigate a housing crisis that demands our urgent attention.

“Another killing, another cover-up. Patients remain at risk at Florida mental hospitals” via Carol Marbin Miller of the Miami Herald — It was Northeast Florida State Hospital’s job to protect Warren Barrett, who had been committed to the state’s care following several failed suicide attempts. But Barrett’s roommate, Mark Stone, who had a long, frightening history of violence, was able to accomplish what Barrett had repeatedly failed to do himself. He killed him. Barrett, who was 72, became another casualty of the Florida Legislature’s long-standing decision to ration care at psychiatric facilities for patients like Stone. Chronically underfunded, Florida’s system of care has left hundreds of state psychiatric patients in danger. And when violence followed, mental health administrators often cleaned up the mess, failed to report it quickly to law enforcement — and often looked the other way.

“Boaters accused of dumping trash in ocean turn selves in to face charges, FWC says” via Bill Kearney of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Two teenage boaters recorded on camera dumping trash into the ocean off Boca Raton on April 28 have turned themselves into authorities to face charges, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Friday afternoon. In a news release, the FWC representative Arielle Callender said, “The two juveniles turned themselves into authorities to face the consequences for violating the laws related to polluting the waters of the state of Florida.” The FWC said investigators “were able to work with subject matter experts and the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office to determine suitable charges for their violations.” The FWC didn’t specify what the charges would be and didn’t release their names. NBC News, citing arrest reports filed by FWC, reported that the teens — one from Boynton Beach, the other from Gulf Stream — face one count each of causing pollution, so as to harm or injure human health or welfare, animal, plant, or aquatic life or property.

“Victor Torres treated after cardiac episode at Frost event” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — State Sen. Torres is recovering after collapsing and requiring medical attention at Frost’s re-election campaign launch. Daughter Amy Mercado, Orange County’s Property Appraiser, confirmed online that Torres, after being taken to the hospital, was at home recovering. “Thank you all for the love and well wishes. My dad, Vic Torres, is home resting after experiencing a cardiac-induced syncopal episode,” she posted on X. The 76-year-old Democrat fell to the floor at the IBEW Union Hall in Orlando. He had stood by Frost as several local officials gave speeches about the first-term Congressman. As Frost neared the end of his speech, Torres fainted and abruptly brought the event to a temporary halt. Staff at the event called 911.

“UCF students protest war in Gaza as graduation ceremonies proceed nearby” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — About 100 University of Central Florida students gathered at Memory Mall to protest Israel’s war in Gaza as graduation ceremonies continued nearby inside Addition Financial Arena. This was UCF students’ second rally calling for a cease-fire and for the university to divest from companies with ties to Israel amid a nationwide movement across college campuses. Saturday’s protest was peaceful as hundreds of police on bicycles lined Memory Mall. Students had until midnight to protest and leave and had cleared the area by 7 p.m. About 9,800 degrees were expected to be awarded throughout the weekend at the Addition Financial Arena, which comes after the State University System of Florida sent a statewide memo on Wednesday urging universities not to cancel or disrupt graduation ceremonies as students protest.

“Former lawmaker Chris Dorworth’s Seminole firm files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Dorworth’s River Cross Land Co. has filed for bankruptcy, after spending roughly $1 million in a failed bid to erect a controversial mega-development within Seminole County’s rural boundary. According to the Chapter 7 filing, the company, an LLC, has liabilities estimated to range between $500,000 and $1 million, and estimated assets of up to $50,000. The filings in Florida’s middle district of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court provide few other details. However, Dorworth said Seminole County is River Cross’ only creditor. For more than a year, Seminole leaders have pursued $432,000 that River Cross is under court order to pay the county, an amount representing its legal fees defending itself from the development firm. But two days after the bankruptcy filing, U.S. District Judge Anne Conway ordered a temporary halt in the fee recovery proceedings until the bankruptcy case is resolved.

“Federal government sues over toxic cleanup in Seminole County” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The federal government is suing to recover environmental cleanup costs on Seminole County industrial land that’s been polluted by companies for decades, according to a new lawsuit. The 8.2 acres is located at 1222 N. U.S. Hwy. 17-92 in Longwood near the Big Tree Park. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency “has determined that there may be an imminent and substantial endangerment to the public health or welfare or the environment because of a release of hazardous substances or a threatened release of hazardous substances at and from the Site,” according to the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court’s Orlando division.

“After USF protests, police face criticism of tactics, fairness” via Ian Hodgson of the Tampa Bay Times — When University of South Florida student Alina Atiq took her place among pro-Palestinian protesters on the school’s campus Tuesday, she expected pushback from school police. The day before, she was present when campus police broke up a similar event, arresting three protesters. As her fellow protesters tried for a second day to erect a tent in the campus square, she was surprised to see what felt like hundreds of police officers decked out in full riot gear, Atiq said at a Tuesday news conference. After giving repeated warnings to disperse, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies tossed at least half a dozen smoking canisters.

“Who’s behind the USF pro-Palestinian protests? Here are three key groups.” via Sam Ogozalek of the Tampa Bay Times — The University of South Florida this past week became a microcosm of the nation, which is reeling from a wave of pro-Palestinian protests and police crackdowns at college campuses as the war in Gaza rages on. Officers deployed tear gas and arrested 10 people Tuesday during a chaotic scene at MLK Plaza, where protesters set up tents and brandished makeshift shields and umbrellas. That was after a Monday protest at the same spot, where police arrested three people.

“Inside Hillsborough’s D and F schools: Turnover, shortages, calls for help” via Marlene Sokol and Ian Hodgson of the Tampa Bay Times — The county by far logged more schools with D or F grades than any other in Florida, according to state numbers released in December. In all, 33 elementary and middle schools. The vast majority of students in those schools come from poor families, with stress at home that can hamper their ability to learn. They are kids who need the most from their school district. Yet they are more likely to be greeted in class by a substitute teacher, or one with far less experience than those at higher-performing schools. With each year, the problem grows more concentrated. State and district policies give families more freedom than ever to choose other schools, leaving poorer families behind. Hillsborough already is one of the state’s most-segregated districts by race and income. Two Tampa schools had the lowest pass rates on reading in the state.

“Polk School Board member misses most of meeting for political fundraising event” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger — For most of the April 23 meeting of the Polk County School Board, one of the seats remained empty on the dais bearing a logo with the phrase “Students First.” Six of the seven Board members occupied their places. Justin Sharpless arrived toward the end of the 101-minute meeting, missing his opportunity to join the other six in presenting member reports. It later emerged that Sharpless, a first-term Board member, had been delayed from reaching the meeting in Bartow by his attendance at a different sort of gathering in Lakeland. Photos posted on social media showed Sharpless taking part in a campaign fundraiser that evening for Rep. Jennifer Canady, a Lakeland Republican.

“Jacksonville hospitals fare well in Leapfrog ratings” via Stuart Korfhage of the Jacksonville Business Journal — Jacksonville was among the 25 metro areas with the highest percentage of A-rated hospitals in the 2024 Hospital Safety Grades report. The grades were issued by The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit that tracks patient safety. According to the latest report, the area had eight hospitals that were rated A. Among the local hospitals to receive a top grade were Baptist Medical Center, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Nassau and Baptist Medical Center South. “We’re immensely proud of our teams for setting a high standard for safe, efficient and effective care,” said Michael Mayo, president and CEO of Baptist Health.

“DeSantis appoints new Bay County Supervisor of Elections” via Jakson Hurst of MyPanhandle.com — On Friday, DeSantis announced the appointment of Nina Ward as Bay County’s Supervisor of Elections. Ward is the Deputy Supervisor of Elections for Bay County and has worked in the office for 12 years. This appointment will go into effect on June 8, 2024, officials said. Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen announced his early retirement after 24 years on the job. Once Andersen’s time ends on June 6, Ward will take over on June 8 to fill out his term until November. Ward, who is from Panama City, also attended Gulf Coast State College. Ward is currently a member of the Panhandle Credit Union Advisory Council, the Deane Bozeman School Student Advisory Council, and the National Association of Election Officials.

“GoFundMe set up to help pay college education for Marcus Outzen’s three children” via Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat — Outzen’s death Tuesday from complications associated with HLH (Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis) continues to be felt by family, friends and Florida State fans. Outzen was diagnosed with a rare immune deficiency disorder in April. He was 46. A GoFundMe account was established Thursday on behalf of Outzen’s wife, Tara Outzen, to help pay for their three children’s college education. The family lives in St. Petersburg, Florida. The account’s goal is to raise $80,000. More than $50,000 was raised by Friday morning.

“Graduation surprise: FAMU gets record $237M gift from Batterson Farms CEO Gregory Gerami” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida A&M University received a whopping $237 million gift Saturday afternoon from the Issac Batterson 7th Family Trust and Chief Executive Officer Gerami. The generous donation was handed to FAMU President Larry Robinson in the form of a large check during Saturday’s 2 p.m. commencement ceremony at the Al Lawson Center, where Gerami — founder of the farming company Batterson Farms Corporation — was the keynote speaker. Discussions about the donation were in the works for the past six months, and the grand amount represents the largest single personal donation to FAMU — a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) — in its 136-year history.

“Time to tune out Biden’s media criticism” via Jack Shafer of POLITICO magazine — As described by the President, either you’re covering the campaign seriously — meaning reporting out how dangerous Trump is — or you’re covering it frivolously by publishing and analyzing poll data, or revealing the Biden administration’s mistakes, or publishing stories that embarrass the administration. What rankles is the way he presented this false choice as an either-or proposition.

To cut Biden some slack, perhaps his declaration was rhetorical, crafted to elicit more and more “seriousness” from the press corps during the campaign, and what’s the harm in that even if the seriousness tank is already filled to brimming?

What doesn’t deserve slack is the jawboning contained in Biden’s speech, asking the press to eschew “horserace numbers and the gotcha moments and the distractions” and “the sideshows” and to “focus on what’s actually at stake.”

For a politician to ask the press to downplay the horserace when politicians rank among the most dedicated clients of pollsters oozes hypocrisy. To disdain gotcha moments when every campaign deploys them against opponents is more of the same. As for distractions and sideshows, every political campaign known to mankind — including Biden’s — exploits distractions and sideshows to its advantage.

Again, you can’t fault Biden too much for urging the press to choose broccoli over Pop-Tarts this year. But what can a journalist, serious or otherwise, say except, “Why not both?” As long as the press covers how violently Trump has broken with normal politicking and governance — and it has — that shouldn’t bar the same newsrooms from reporting polls, mistakes, scandals and other worthy stories that politicians like to erase by labeling them as “distractions” from what’s important.

“Pathetic: Another Florida ethics officer violates ethics rules” via Scott Maxwell of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Ethics enforcement in Florida has long been a joke. And not a funny joke, like: Why can’t you trust an atom? Because they make up everything. Last year, for instance, the head of the state’s Ethics Commission made headlines for violating the state’s ethics rules — a sentence you just don’t see every day. He wasn’t punished for it, either. Instead, after DeSantis gave former Ethics Commission Chair Glen Gilzean a $400,000-a-year job running the state’s new anti-Disney district, DeSantis then made him Orange County’s Elections Supervisor. What’s more: The Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board has refused to say whether Gilzean was still being paid by the district after he started getting paid to run the Elections Office. Ah, ethics!

“The race to build a better internet — before it’s too late” via Chuck Todd NBC News — Is building an internet that is based on the tenets outlined in the Declaration of Independence possible or just some libertarian pipe dream? That’s unclear. But here’s what’s true: This system is broken. We all know it — journalists know it, politicians know it, advertisers know it and, most importantly, tech knows it. It’s going to take the collective outcry of the public to truly make change because there are so many financial incentives protecting this status quo. Until enough folks in the public square realize that the current information ecosystem is designed to keep us at one another’s throats, not to enhance our ability to solve problems and live our lives as we see fit, we will continue to point fingers more at one another than at the real culprit of our intractable divide. The American public would never choose a government that abused its access to people’s data the way the tech world does. Perhaps the elected representatives of the country will realize that before the AI bots make this challenge exponentially harder.

—”4 key takeaways from new documents revealed in the Tim Burke case” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics

“Lando Norris pulls an upset over Max Verstappen to win the 2024 Miami Grand Prix” via Douglas Markowitz of the Miami New Times — In a truly remarkable turn of events, 24-year-old McLaren driver Norris emerged victorious, stunning the racing world by defeating the reigning champion, Verstappen, in the 2024 Formula One Miami Grand Prix. Norris seized the opportunity to take the lead when Verstappen collided with a bollard, resulting in front-wing damage and a pit stop. Norris skillfully maintained his position, fending off Verstappen’s attempts to regain the lead, ultimately securing his victory. Verstappen finished in a respectable second place, with Charles LeClerc of Ferrari claiming the third spot. “About time, huh?” the driver remarked after the race. “It’s been a long time coming, but finally I managed to do it.”

—“Trump, DeSantis, Patrick Mahomes, Ed Sheeran among celebrities at Miami Grand Prix” via Holly Cain of the Naples Daily News

“Bad behavior: Florida NFL teams among most arrested, study” via Cole Pepper of Florida Politics — According to a review of arrest data since 2000, you don’t have to go far down the list to find teams from Florida. Online gaming site FlashPicks released a study ranking the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and Cincinnati Bengals as the teams with the most arrests among players. The Vikings had 60 arrests in the past 24 years. Then, come the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have had 45 players arrested since 2000, the fourth-most among NFL franchises. Four of the Jaguars arrests came in London in 2018 when the team was preparing to face the Philadelphia Eagles at Wembley Stadium. The players were arrested for allegedly skipping out on a bar tab at a London club. Since Doug Pederson was hired as head coach of the Jaguars on Feb. 4, 2022, the Jaguars have had three arrests.

“Disney pitches authenticity for new Bahamas cruise destination Lookout Cay” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — As Disney Cruise Line approaches the opening of its new Bahamas destination Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point this Summer, those behind its design want to let people know not just what it is but also what it is not. It’s not a clone of Castaway Cay, the popular Bahamas private island DCL has been visiting for more than two decades. Speaking at a panel discussion Thursday at Walt Disney World, Denise Case, director of entertainment creative for Disney, said when Imagineers built that first destination the theme was “everyone’s just kind of cast away on a deserted island in the middle of the Bahamas.” “It’s a very fictional place,” she said, adding that Lookout Cay “is a real place with real people and a real culture. It is truly about the Bahamas. There’s nothing fictional really about it.”

