Bad behavior: Florida NFL teams among most arrested, study

Which NFL franchise’s players are the worst behaved?

According to a review of arrest data since 2000, you don’t have to go far down the list to find teams from Florida.

Online gaming site FlashPicks released the study ranking the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and Cincinnati Bengals as the teams with the most arrests among players. The Vikings had 60 arrests in the past 24 years according to the report.

Then, come the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have had 45 players arrested since 2000, the fourth-most among NFL franchises.

Four of the Jaguars arrests came in London in 2018 when the team was preparing to face the Philadelphia Eagles at Wembley Stadium. The players were arrested for allegedly skipping out on a bar tab at a London club.

Since Doug Pederson was hired as head coach of the Jaguars on February 4, 2022, the Jaguars have had three arrests.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were tied with the Seattle Seahawks for eight in the NFL with 39 arrests. The Miami Dolphins were 11th with 36 arrests. The league average was just over 33 arrests.

According to USA Today data, the Buccaneers have had two arrests since 2019, while the Dolphins’ last arrest was in 2019.

The Houston Texans were last on the list with 17 arrests, partially impacted by the Texans entering the league in 2002, two years after the study began.

Of the 1,075 arrests, nearly a quarter of them (23.9%) were for DUI.

There were some positions more frequently arrested. Wide receivers led the way with 182 arrests, while cornerbacks had 149 arrests.

According to the study, “Data was taken from USA Today, which compiled professional NFL player arrest reports from public records and media publications.”

Interestingly, the two cities with multiple teams all came in below the league average but with some distance between franchises. Among New York teams, the Jets had 30 arrests while the Giants had 24 in the same period. The Chargers had 30 while the Rams had 23, although the Chargers called San Diego home until 2017.

The San Francisco 49ers and Oakland-turned-Las Vegas Raiders both had 30 arrests during the report’s period. The Raiders shared the Bay Area with the Niners until 2020.