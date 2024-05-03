Victor Torres transported by paramedics after collapse at Maxwell Frost event

State Sen. Vic Torres is recovering after collapsing and requiring medical attention at U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost’s re-election campaign launch.

The 76-year-old Democrat fell to the floor at the IBEW Union Hall in Orlando. He had stood by Frost as several local officials gave speeches about the freshman Congressman. As Frost neared the end of his speech, Torres fainted and abruptly brought the event to a temporary halt.

Staff at the event called 911.

Torres regained consciousness quickly and briefly was sitting up, but then laid on the ground near a rear entrance to the hall before paramedics arrived. They checked his condition, and ultimately transported Torres from the hall on a gurney.

Other notable lawmakers in attendance included state Sen. Geraldine Thompson and state Reps. Anna Eskamani and Johanna Lopez.

Frost spoke privately with Torres before he was transported, and the Senator appeared in good spirits and jovial. Torres told Frost, “There was too much heat coming from the speech.”

A former marine and law enforcement officer, Torres has been one of the most prominent Democratic leaders in Central Florida for more than a decade. Torres has served in the Florida Senate since his election in 2016, and served four years in the Florida House prior to that.

Term limits mean Torres isn’t seeking re-election this year. He last ran in 2022, when he fended off a challenge from Republican Peter Vivaldi and won re-election with nearly 53% of the vote.

Now, Carmen Torres is running to succeed her husband in the Florida Senate. She was by his side at the time he collapsed and left with him when paramedics transported him from the hall.

Others seeking Torres’ seat also wished him well. “Senator Vic Torres I pray you’re OK,” wrote Osceola School Board member Jon Arguello, a candidate for the seat. “I don’t have to be a Dem to appreciate your service to our nation. Be well. Best, Jon.”

Questions about Torres’ condition were referred to his Senate Office.