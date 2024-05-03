May 3, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis reappoints campaign donor Moshe Popack to Florida Development Finance Corp.
Image via Moshe Popack

Janelle Irwin TaylorMay 3, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Victor Torres transported by paramedics after collapse at Maxwell Frost event

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis OK’s legislation aimed at avoiding taxes on cash app transactions

HeadlinesInfluence

Debut ‘alligator super hunt’ application process begins

Moshe Popack
The group supports economic development by assisting for-profit and not-for-profit businesses with capital, primarily through tax-exempt and taxable bonds.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has reappointed Moshe Popack to the Florida Development Finance Corporation.

Popack gave the Governor’s now-closed political committee $225,000 worth of in-kind contributions in 2022. He also chipped in $25,000 to the PC and another $300 to DeSantis’ campaign account through the real estate company he owns with his wife Yaffa Popack, Lauderhill Lakes-based YMP Real Estate Management.

Also in 2022, the couple hosted an event at their 10,000-square-foot waterfront mansion to raise funds for DeSantis’ re-election campaign.

The couple each gave DeSantis’ presidential campaign maxed-out, $6,600 donations.

Popack, who lives in Miami Beach, is also the co-founder of Neighborhood Farms USA, a self-described national nonprofit dedicated to promoting wellness and nutritional education through the development of community gardens and healthy food programs. He’s a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization and the South Florida Business Journal Trust.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Yeshiva University and a master’s degree in business administration from Long Island University. Popack also has a law degree from Touro University.

The Florida Development Finance Corporation is a special development financing authority established in 1993 to issue industrial bonds in Florida counties through interlocal agreements. The group supports economic development by assisting for-profit and not-for-profit businesses with capital, primarily through tax-exempt and taxable bonds, according to its website. The organization does not receive state appropriations.

Popack’s reappointment is subject to Senate confirmation, which should not be a problem for the current board member, who DeSantis first appointed in 2020.

In addition to donating funds and in-kind contributions to DeSantis’ campaigns, Popack has also given $1,425 to the Florida GOP, $10,000 to the Republican Party of Miami-Dade County, $5,600 to U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar and $2,900 to U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, according to previous reporting.

___

Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousVictor Torres transported by paramedics after collapse at Maxwell Frost event

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
[gravityform id=”13″ title=”false” description=”false” ajax=”true”]
Categories