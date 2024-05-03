Gov. DeSantis reappoints campaign donor Moshe Popack to Florida Development Finance Corp.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has reappointed Moshe Popack to the Florida Development Finance Corporation.

Popack gave the Governor’s now-closed political committee $225,000 worth of in-kind contributions in 2022. He also chipped in $25,000 to the PC and another $300 to DeSantis’ campaign account through the real estate company he owns with his wife Yaffa Popack, Lauderhill Lakes-based YMP Real Estate Management.

Also in 2022, the couple hosted an event at their 10,000-square-foot waterfront mansion to raise funds for DeSantis’ re-election campaign.

The couple each gave DeSantis’ presidential campaign maxed-out, $6,600 donations.

Popack, who lives in Miami Beach, is also the co-founder of Neighborhood Farms USA, a self-described national nonprofit dedicated to promoting wellness and nutritional education through the development of community gardens and healthy food programs. He’s a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization and the South Florida Business Journal Trust.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Yeshiva University and a master’s degree in business administration from Long Island University. Popack also has a law degree from Touro University.

The Florida Development Finance Corporation is a special development financing authority established in 1993 to issue industrial bonds in Florida counties through interlocal agreements. The group supports economic development by assisting for-profit and not-for-profit businesses with capital, primarily through tax-exempt and taxable bonds, according to its website. The organization does not receive state appropriations.

Popack’s reappointment is subject to Senate confirmation, which should not be a problem for the current board member, who DeSantis first appointed in 2020.

In addition to donating funds and in-kind contributions to DeSantis’ campaigns, Popack has also given $1,425 to the Florida GOP, $10,000 to the Republican Party of Miami-Dade County, $5,600 to U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar and $2,900 to U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, according to previous reporting.

Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics contributed to this report.