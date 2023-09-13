September 13, 2023
Gov. DeSantis appoints fundraiser, donor Yaffa Popack to FIU board of trustees

Jesse SchecknerSeptember 13, 20234min0

RON DESANTIS BILL SIGNING (10)
She and her husband hosted a fundraiser last year for DeSantis at their Miami Beach mansion. They've since given his presidential campaign maxed-out donations.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has named Yaffa Popack, a Miami Beach-based real estate investor who last year co-hosted a major fundraiser for the Governor, to the Florida International University (FIU) board of trustees.

The 13-member board is responsible for developing policies, implementing education programs, conducting performance evaluations and overseeing compliance with state standards.

Its members include six Governor appointees, five appointees by the Board of Governors of the State University System of Florida, and the Faculty Senate Chair and President of FIU’s Student Government Association.

All trustees except the faculty and student government members serve staggered, five-year terms.

DeSantis appointed Popack to the board Tuesday. The appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

Popack co-owns and co-chairs Lauderhill Lakes-based YMP Real Estate Management with her husband, Moshe Popack. Last year, they hosted an event at their 10,000-square-foot waterfront mansion to raise funds for DeSantis’ re-election campaign.

Moshe Popack, whom DeSantis appointed to the Florida Development Finance Corporation board of directors in 2020, gave the Governor’s now-closed political committee $225,000 worth of in-kind contributions in 2022. He also chipped in $25,000 to the PC and another $300 to DeSantis’ campaign account through the real estate company.

Since DeSantis launched his bid for the White House, the couple each gave his presidential campaign maxed-out, $6,600 donations.

Moshe Popack has given $1,425 to the Florida GOP, $10,000 to the Republican Party of Miami-Dade County, $5,600 to U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar and $2,900 to U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez.

In addition to their real estate work, The Popacks own and operate Neighborhood Farms USA, a self-described national nonprofit dedicated to promoting wellness and nutritional education through the development of community gardens and healthy food programs.

Last year, the couple opened a community garden at Palo Verde, a West Palm Beach apartment complex that is part of their company’s real estate portfolio.

Yaffa Popack is also a member of the Touro University board of governors. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Columbia University and her juris doctor from Yeshiva University.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

What's ahead now that Republicans are opening an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

