Lawyer Laura F. Kelley wants to oust David Borrero, launches HD 111 bid

Republican Rep. David Borrero now has a declared challenger, as lawyer Laura F. Kelley enters the race as a Democrat.

So far, the two are the only candidates in the contest for Florida House District 111. The district sits in northwest Miami-Dade County, including all or part of the cities of Doral, Hialeah Gardens, Medley, Miami Lakes and Sweetwater.

Kelley has been based in Doral for a decade, according to her campaign. She founded LFK Immigration PA, which focuses on immigration law. She is also involved with the Doral Girl Scout Troop and serves in leadership for the American Immigration Lawyers Association’s South Florida Chapter.

“It’s time for leadership that not only understands the complexities of our challenges but is also committed to working collaboratively towards equitable solutions,” Kelley said in a statement announcing her run. “I am running for the Florida House because I believe in our community’s potential to effect real change, and I am dedicated to making that vision a reality.”

Kelley filed paperwork to run on March 19, but publicly announced her bid Wednesday.

Kelley is focused on “housing affordability, the insurance crisis and women’s reproductive rights.” according to her campaign.

Borrero first joined the House with a win in 2020. He’s pursuing his third term this cycle.

HD 111 leans Republican, but Borrero won unopposed last cycle in the newly drawn district, making it hard to say just how much of an advantage the GOP holds. Kelley is looking to break that wall as Democrats aim to cut into Republicans’ supermajority in the House.

Borrero thus far has stacked a pile of cash to defend his seat, despite the previous lack of an opponent.

Should Primary challengers emerge on either side, a contest would be held on Aug. 20. Otherwise, Borrero and Kelley will face off in the General Election on Nov. 5.