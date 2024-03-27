Annette Taddeo hires Andrea Gomez Gonzalez as Campaign Manager for Miami-Dade Clerk bid

Former Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo is bringing on Andrea Gomez Gonzalez to serve as Campaign Manager for Taddeo’s Miami-Dade Clerk bid

“I am excited to welcome Andrea to the team as we fight to ensure transparency, accountability, and accessibility in our justice system and in our finances,” Taddeo said in a prepared statement. “Together, we’re building a campaign focused on integrity, putting our residents above special interests and political agendas.”

Gomez has served as a Text Organizer for the Democratic National Committee headquarters. She has also worked on political campaigns in various capacities, such as “grassroots organizing, strategic communications and volunteer management,” according to an announcement from Taddeo’s campaign.

Taddeo announced the move Wednesday.

“I am honored to join Senator Taddeo’s campaign for Miami-Dade Clerk of Court & Comptroller,” Gomez said. “This is a crucial position for navigating our justice system and protecting our residents’ tax dollars, and I know that Senator Taddeo is the best person for the job. I look forward to helping ensure her victory in November.”

Gomez earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida International University.

Taddeo had been eyeing a run for Miami-Dade County Clerk & Comptroller since last year. She officially entered the race in February and is so far the only Democratic candidate in the contest.

Current Clerk Juan Fernandez-Barquin, a Republican, is running. He’s competing against fellow Republican Rubin Young.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Fernandez-Barquin, a former member of the House, to the post after the death of longtime Clerk Harvey Ruvin. Taddeo has said she wanted to seek the seat because she thinks Fernandez-Barquin is too partisan.

“The last thing that office needs is someone who carried water for the Governor with horrible bills that are detrimental to our country and have been called unconstitutional in our courts,” she said last year when she was still weighing a run.

The position will be up for a vote this November.