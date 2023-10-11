October 11, 2023
David Borrero adds $15.5K in Q3 for unopposed HD 111 re-election bid
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/4/23-Rep. David Borrero, R-Sweetwater, during the Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee.

FLAPOL010423CH094
He also spent about $5K, leaving himself with roughly $66K going into October.

Sweetwater Republican Rep. David Borrero’s unobstructed route to re-election last year and current unopposed status in the 2024 cycle may be informing his fundraising efforts.

Between July 1 and Sept. 30, Borrero raised $15,500 between his campaign account and political committee, Floridians for Prosperity.

By comparison, he raised nearly twice that sum in March alone to defend his seat representing House District 111.

Borrero, a construction contracts administrator in private life, tapped real estate and development businesses for contributions in the third quarter of 2023 alongside a mixture of legal, political and trade group donors.

None gave more than the Florida Transportation Builders’ Association, which chipped in $3,500.

He also took $1,000 checks from the Florida Concrete & Products Association, Florida Roofing & Sheet Metal Contractors Association and Florida Operators Association, a political committee run by construction law specialist Steven “Rusty” Nisbet.

The Dade County Police Benevolent Association, which represents some 6,500 law enforcement officers in Miami-Dade County, gave $2,500.

The Florida Physical Therapy Association contributed $1,000, as did the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges, Florida branch of medical malpractice insurer The Doctors Company, multi-state government relations firm McGuireWoods and the Committee of Florida Agents, an insurance agents group.

Lobbying firm GrayRobinson gave $500.

Fleming Island Republican Rep. Sam Garrison added $1,000 through his political committee, Honest Leadership.

Borrero spent about $5,000 in Q3, leaving himself with roughly $66,500 going into October. The preponderance of his payouts, $3,116, went to Miami-based DRC Consulting Inc. for petition cards and “collateral material.”

He also donated $1,000 on Sept. 7 to the Committed to Homestead, the political committee of Homestead Mayor Steven Losner. Last week, Losner comfortably won re-election to a third and final term as the city’s most prominent elected official.

Borrero also gave $500 to the political committee of Naples Republican Rep. Bob Rommel and $130 to Sunny Isles-based Tech Digital Group for “web hosting services.”

HD 111 covers a northwest portion of Miami-Dade, including all or part of the cities of Doral, Hialeah Gardens, Medley, Miami Lakes and Sweetwater.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, 2024, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.

Candidates faced a Tuesday deadline to report all campaign finance activity through Sept. 30.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

