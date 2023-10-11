Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.11.23

Good Wednesday morning.

Experienced legislative staffer Anna Grace Lewis is joining the lobbying team at Metz Husband & Daughton.

Lewis joins the legislative powerhouse after serving as a policy analyst for the House Transportation and Modals Subcommittee. She previously worked at the Florida Chamber of Commerce, where she held positions as the Government Affairs Coordinator and Policy Director for Talent, Education and Infrastructure.

“We’re thrilled to add someone of Anna Grace’s caliber to our team,” said MHD President Jim Daughton. “Her knowledge, experience, and integrity make her an invaluable asset to our firm and the clients we serve.”

Lewis’ hire also earned praise from Allison Carter, Chief of Staff for House Speaker Paul Renner: “Anna Grace is one of the most talented people I know. The level of professionalism she brings to everything she does is extraordinary, and I wish her all the best — even though we’ll miss her in the House.”

In addition to Lewis’ work on statewide policy issues, she has immersed herself in the local community, committing to organizations including the Junior League of Tallahassee, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend, and Second Harvest of the Big Bend. The firm said her “long-term investment in the community and Florida’s future will serve both Metz Husband & Daughton and the firm’s clients.”

Lewis is a graduate of Florida State University, where she earned an undergraduate degree in political science and history.

She joins a firm that routinely places among the Top 10 most lucrative in the state, according to Florida Politics’ lobbying compensation rankings. She will collaborate with a team that includes Daughton as well as Warren Husband, Doug Bell, Leslie Dughi, Allison Liby-Schoonover, Aimee Lyon, Andy Palmer and Karl Rasmussen.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@POTUS: In this moment, we must be clear: We stand with Israel. And we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, to defend itself, and to respond to this attack.

—@GovRonDeSantis: Florida is standing with Israel and taking action to expand sanctions against the Iranian regime. I urge the federal government to follow suit and get rid of the delusion that you can make deals with Iranian Mullahs without funding terrorism.

—@JimmyPatronis: Parents take note. This is what a @Harvard education does to young minds. Harvard is ground zero for antisemitism. If you hate Israel, send your money to Harvard. If not, send your kids (and your money) elsewhere.

—@mtlawmiami: Like (Ron) DeSantis graduated from Harvard in 2005

—@VernBuchanan: 72 hours have passed and some in the national media continue to label Hamas as “militants” instead of what they are — terrorists! What planet are we on where we soft-pedal the designation of savages who murder civilians and rape innocent women and children? #CallThemByTheirName

—@WalshFreedom: Please repeat after me: There is no “both sides” here. You may not like Israel, you may not like Netanyahu, you may feel for the Palestinian people in Gaza, but there is no both sides here. Hamas is evil. HAMAS IS EVIL. Don’t be afraid to say that. It’s important you say that.

—@JRubinBlogger: A speech of amazing moral clarity. I don’t know that any President has spoken more eloquently about evil and the trauma of the Jewish people. At the same time, he spoke with PM about law of war. Key. He distinguished between Hamas and Palestinians. Perhaps his best speech ever

—@FLSenateDems: From @MiamiHerald: “@BobbyPowellJr said he’s heard from other legislators that the changes could take five or six years to be realized. ‘People don’t have five or six years. People are suffering now.’”

—@byJasonDelgado: Suspended State Attorney @MoniqueHWorrell is getting her day in court. Attorneys for Worrell and @GovRonDeSantis will deliver oral arguments before the Florida Supreme Court on December 6. Gov. DeSantis suspended Worrell in August, accusing the prosecutor of “incompetence.”

Tweet, tweet:

Tallahassee NAACP president Mutaqee Akbar stands beside 69-year-old Florida resident Marsha Ervin, who was recently arrested at 3 a.m. for alleged voter fraud. Ervin says she thought she was eligible to vote. She holds the voter registration card the state gave her. pic.twitter.com/VPNPZWCnr3 — Douglas Soule (@DouglasSoule) October 10, 2023

—@ChipLaMarca: A major milestone at @FLLFlyer as we hosted @LtGovNunez and dignitaries with @JetBlue leadership to break ground on the new Terminal 5, a $404M, two-level, five-gate domestic terminal. This is FLL’s first ground-up new terminal in decades. PS: @JetBlue to @TLHAirport coming soon!

Tweet, tweet:

In honor of his profound legacy, we’re pleased to announce the naming of our College of Public Health Building after Samuel P. Bell, III. Bell was a longtime champion of #USF and all Florida residents & is considered the “father” of @usfcoph. Learn more⬇️https://t.co/PoKfccz2kJ — University of South Florida (@USouthFlorida) October 10, 2023

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORY —

“Joe Biden: 14 Americans killed in Israel, others held hostage by Hamas in Gaza” via Barak Ravid and Erin Doherty of Axios — The confirmation that Americans have been killed or are being held hostage will likely draw the U.S. even further into the crisis.

The U.S. on Sunday announced it was sending additional military aid to Israel and moving its Ford carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean to “bolster regional deterrence efforts.”

“I’ve directed my team to share intelligence and deploy additional experts from across the United States government to consult with and advise Israeli counterparts on hostage recovery efforts,” Biden said on Tuesday.

“Because as President, I have no higher priority than the safety of Americans being held hostage around the world,” he added.

“The brutality of Hamas’ blood thirstiness brings to mind the worst rampages of ISIS. This is terrorism,” Biden said, speaking alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Driving the news: Hamas militants invaded Israeli villages and towns on Saturday in its multiprong attack from land, air and sea. The Israeli military and much of the world were surprised by the attack.

Unverified videos on social media show militants killing Israeli civilians and soldiers, and taking others, including elderly women, hostage and bringing them to Gaza.

A Hamas military wing spokesperson said on Saturday that all those who were kidnapped were being held in hideouts around Gaza, including in tunnels.

— FLORIDA STANDS WITH ISRAEL —

“Ron DeSantis says Iran culpable in attack on Israel, proposes new Florida sanctions” via Max Greenwood of the Miami Herald — DeSantis plans to roll out new sanctions against Iran during Florida’s upcoming Legislative Session, adopting the disputed position that the theocratic regime in Tehran was “involved in orchestrating” a terror attack over the weekend in Israel in which Hamas militants killed hundreds, including more than a dozen Americans.

Speaking at a Surfside synagogue, DeSantis placed blame for Hamas’ brutality in Israel squarely on the government in Tehran and called on other U.S. states to harden economic penalties against Iran to choke off funding to Hamas and other militant groups in the region. “We need justice, and I think the justice needs to be so severe that they won’t think about doing this ever, ever again,” DeSantis said, standing in the Shul of Bal Harbour behind a sign that read “Stand with Israel, Sanction Iran.”

To watch a clip of the speech, please click on the image below:

DeSantis said the forthcoming legislation — intended to show support for Israel — would expand prohibitions on state investment in Iranian businesses to include nearly a dozen sectors, ranging from finance and technology to construction and shipbuilding. It would also ban state and local governments from contracting with companies on that expanded sectors list.

All federal sanctions against Iran would have to be lifted before Florida removed its proposed penalties against Iran.

“DeSantis talks ‘Israel’s darkest hour’ during friendly Morning Joe hit” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis booked an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” before Hamas attacked Israel, and the hostilities in the Middle East turned expected fireworks into a friendly give-and-take between DeSantis and Joe Scarborough. “This is perhaps Israel’s darkest hour,” DeSantis said, asserting the country’s “right to defend itself.” “And that means do that to the hilt. You have to uproot the terrorist infrastructure; these networks and Hamas needs to be no more,” DeSantis added. The Governor opined that Hamas’ moves last weekend looked like an “orchestrated attack” against the country, noting that for him, there was a “personal” connection given that Iran also has “American blood on its hands.”

“DeSantis rips Biden’s appeasement of Iran ahead of Hamas attack: ‘Airlifting cash like they did under Barack Obama’” via Andrew Mark Miller of Fox News — “I was sad to see the response from the administration be, at some rate, just absolutely you just throw your hands up and you wonder what’s going on,” DeSantis said during a Tuesday event unveiling more Iran sanctions in Florida. “They have, immediately after the attack, they had to delete a tweet from one of the State Department bureaus that said there should be no response, and then Blinken sent out a tweet calling for a cease-fire.” “The Biden administration made a decision to loosen sanctions on Iran that caused a lot more oil money to go filling the coffers of the Ayatollah and the regime,” DeSantis said about the Biden administration’s recent move to unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian assets in exchange for American prisoners.

“Local leaders, Jewish community rally in support of Israel amid Hamas attacks” via Heather Bushman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The numbers are jarring. The images are horrific. But to David Heller, it’s the stories that will stick the most. Heller, the national Chair for the Jewish Federation of North America’s Israel Emergency Campaign, spoke of the stories he heard from Israel on Oct. 7, when Hamas militant groups launched an unprecedented attack on the Gaza Strip. The conflict — which has since escalated into a series of airstrikes and a declaration of war — has left at least 900 Israelis and 650 Palestinians dead, with countless more injured, missing or held hostage.

“Jewish Federation pledges $100,000 for Israel and asks community to match it” via Frank Fernandez of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — People packed Temple Beth El in Ormond Beach on Monday for a vigil and memorial as Jewish leaders spoke of resiliency and a $100,000 matching pledge for Israel following the devastating attack by Hamas which killed hundreds of Israelis. There was a heavy law enforcement presence as well with police using a metal-detecting wand to check people attending the event. Deputies and police officers stood outside near the entryway and also inside the temple as speakers delivered their messages. Law enforcement agencies in both Volusia and Flagler have stepped up patrols at Jewish places of worship since the attack on Saturday.

“Florida leaders urge social media caution as Hamas uploads graphic hostage videos” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Florida leaders urged caution when using social media accounts as Hamas terrorists share “brutal footage” of murders and hostages taken from Israel “begging for their lives.” “We are receiving word that Hamas terrorists are intending to livestream and have already been uploading brutal footage of the murders they are carrying out as well as videos of hostages begging for their lives, some to the personal social media accounts of the victims,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said.

— 2024 —

“DeSantis to file for New Hampshire Primary Thursday” via Aaron Navarro and Olivia Rinaldi of CBS News — DeSantis will file his 2024 bid for New Hampshire’s Presidential Primary on Thursday afternoon, claiming he’ll be the first “major” candidate to file to be on the Primary ballot. New Hampshire radio host Jack Heath first reported DeSantis’ filing, which DeSantis plans to do in person at the state house in Concord. He’ll be landing in the state for a campaign swing later this week, his first since mid-August. “DeSantis’ message to reverse America’s decline and revive the American Dream is continuing to resonate with voters across New Hampshire. The First-in-the-Nation Primary state will be seeing a lot of him this Fall — No one will outwork Ron DeSantis,” the DeSantis spokesperson said.

“DeSantis amps up attacks on Donald Trump, as GOP Primary enters a new phase” via Nicholas Nehamas of The New York Times — DeSantis has started attacking Trump more directly, drawing laughter and applause from his audiences. Previously, DeSantis had talked about Trump, who helped secure his political rise, only when prompted by questions from voters or during interviews with the news media. No longer. Speaking to a crowd of several hundred people on Saturday at a packed coffee shop north of Des Moines, DeSantis pointed out that Trump had gone back on his pledge to make Mexico pay for a border wall after Trump suggested recently that it was an impossible promise to keep.

“DeSantis confident in New Hampshire despite sagging polls” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Ahead of a trip to the Granite State Thursday, DeSantis said he’s ready to compete in the “very volatile” battle in the first-in-the-nation GOP Primary. “We’ve laid the groundwork, and that’s what we did over the Summer. And then now that we’re in the Fall, we’re going to be in New Hampshire a lot. So, I think you’re going to see a lot of activity for us. You want to peak in New Hampshire, at the end of the year, the beginning of next year. You don’t want to peak in the Summer before,” DeSantis said on the “Good Morning New Hampshire” radio show. In fact, Granite State voters can expect to see more of DeSantis, he promised.

“Trump has 5 times the support DeSantis does among Nevada Republicans” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — In yet another early state in the race, DeSantis is in a deep hole. A new poll shows DeSantis with 13% support, which is just one-fifth of Trump’s 65%. This number is well outside the margin of error of +/- 5.3 percentage points and represents a drop-off from polls this Summer that showed DeSantis over 20% in the state. DeSantis is stronger with some voters than others. He boasts support from 36% of “non-Trump supporters,” 19% of White evangelicals, 18% of White college graduates, 15% of men, 15% of White voters, and 14% of voters at or over the age of 65.

“Former Trump adviser steps down as spokesperson for pro-DeSantis super PAC” via Julia Manchester of The Hill — Former Trump adviser Steve Cortes has stepped down from his position at the super PAC supporting DeSantis’ presidential bid Never Back Down, according to a statement from the group. “Steve launched his own show and left his role as a spokesman for Never Back Down,” said Erin Perrine, communications director for Never Back Down. “He will continue to support Gov. DeSantis in his personal capacity.” Cortes’s exit from the pro-DeSantis group comes as Trump continues to dominate Republican Presidential Primaries roughly three months out from the Iowa caucuses. DeSantis has yet to gain traction in most Primary polling. The Real Clear Politics average shows the former President at 57.4 support, while DeSantis comes in at 12.6%.

“Trump again uses terror abroad to make case for hard-line immigration policies” via Arit John and Alison Main of CNN — In the wake of Hamas’ deadly attacks on Israel, Trump is turning to a strategy he employed during the 2016 campaign of using terror abroad and fears of future attacks on American soil to push for hard-line immigration policies in the United States. Trump renewed his pledge to reinstate his controversial travel ban that targeted predominantly Muslim countries as he sought to link the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza with U.S. border security. He also asserted, without evidence, that the “same people” perpetrating violent attacks in Israel were entering the U.S. through “our totally open southern border,” before speculating that some people crossing the border may be planning an “attack” on the U.S.

“Trump is now obsessing over DeSantis’ footwear” via Ron Dicker of HuffPost — The former President shared a social media image split into three photos of the Florida Governor wearing boots on “Real Time with Bill Maher” in September. “Tell me he’s not wearing hidden heels,” the image is captioned, with a yellow line guessing the point where DeSantis’ heel may be elevated. Amid posts boasting he “kept Israel safe” while nobody else could, Trump still found time to attack his distant challenger’s height. On Tuesday, he attempted to chop his opponent down to size on other matters. “He will SOON be out of money and dropping out of the race for President,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “After having single handidly [sic] gotten him elected Governor, with no thanks for glory, it has been a beautiful thing to watch.”

“Lincoln Project ad says GOP is submissive to ‘master’ Trump: ‘Maybe you’re into that’” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Scenes of getting bent over, whipped and tied up are being deployed in the latest Lincoln Project video highlighting national Republicans’ relationship to Trump. The one-minute video, “Submission” is being released digitally. The Lincoln Project, which bills itself as a pro-democracy organization and opposes modern Republican candidates, is targeting screens around Capitol Hill, as the new Speaker of the House election looms. The ad will also air around the Palm Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, where Club 47 USA is having the former President as its keynote speaker for an event that starts at 6 p.m.

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“Tim Scott rips DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy as ‘Biden wing’ of GOP” via Diana Glebova of The New York Post — Scott criticized the foreign policy platforms of 2024 rivals DeSantis and Ramaswamy Tuesday, saying the pair make up the “Joe Biden wing of the Republican Party.” The South Carolina Senator also criticized the incumbent President during a speech on Israel’s war against Hamas at the Hudson Institute in the nation’s capital, accusing Biden of “weakness” and arguing his policies toward Iran were partly responsible for Saturday’s savage terror attack that killed more than 1,000 people in the Jewish state. The 58-year-old then accused certain conservatives of “weakness” and “confusion” in foreign affairs as well.

“Prosecutors ask if Trump will blame his lawyers as defense in election case” via Alan Feuer of The New York Times — Federal prosecutors asked a judge on Tuesday to force Trump to tell them months before he goes to trial on charges of seeking to overturn the 2020 Election whether he intends to defend himself by blaming the stable of lawyers around him at the time for giving him poor legal advice. In a motion filed to the judge, Tanya S. Chutkan, the prosecutors sought an order that would compel Trump to tell them by Dec. 18 if he plans to pursue the blame-the-lawyers strategy, known as advice of counsel defense, at his federal election interference trial, which is now set to begin in March in U.S. District Court in Washington.

— DESANTISY LAND —

“DeSantis rebukes Ivy League as ‘nuts’ after some Harvard students back Hamas” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis graduated as a double Ivy, with an undergraduate degree from Yale followed by graduation from Harvard Law School. But asked about the state of the Ivy League on the Howie Carr Show in the wake of pro-Hamas demonstrations at Harvard, DeSantis denounced the protests as “absolutely appalling.” “At this point with the Ivy League, with how nuts they’ve gotten, if I see a Harvard résumé across my desk, I’m running the other way,” DeSantis said.

“Bad news for Florida property owners: Insurance rates aren’t likely to fall soon” via Lawrence Mower of the Orlando Sentinel — Floridians suffering from sky-high homeowners’ insurance premiums might have to face a new reality that their premiums won’t go down in the foreseeable future. Despite years of reforms by DeSantis and the Legislature, insurance experts and analysts are now saying they don’t expect to see premiums falling any time soon. “Unfortunately, in our opinion, we don’t see a path to lower rates right now,” said Mark Friedlander, spokesperson for the Insurance Information Institute, which is backed by insurance companies. On Monday, analysts with Karen Clark & Co., a catastrophe modeling firm, issued a five-page report that concluded “it is unlikely these costs will go down.”

“DeSantis asked again to pause Medicaid redetermination process” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Health care advocacy groups continue to call on DeSantis to put the brakes on Florida’s Medicaid redetermination process and to reinstate children who have been disenrolled from the health care safety net program due to procedural reasons. DeSantis received a letter Tuesday signed by 50 organizations requesting the Governor to take a closer look at the state’s unwinding process and to streamline it to make it easier for people to re-enroll in the safety net program for the poor, elderly and disabled. The advocacy groups have also called on the DeSantis administration to take advantage of increased federal flexibilities offered by the Biden administration.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details” via The Associated Press — Biden’s second attempt at student loan cancellation began moving forward Tuesday with a round of hearings to negotiate the details of a new plan. In a process known as negotiated rule making, 14 people chosen by the Biden administration are meeting for the first of three hearings on student loan relief. Their goal is to guide the Education Department toward a proposal after the Supreme Court rejected Biden’s first plan in June. The negotiators all come from outside the federal government and represent a range of viewpoints on student loans. The panel includes students and officials from a range of colleges, along with loan servicers, state officials and advocates including the NAACP.

“Many in House GOP caution against tying Israel and Ukraine aid together” via Lauren Fox, Annie Grayer and Jeremy Herb of CNN — The Biden administration and congressional Democrats are weighing tying legislation for additional military support for Israel with military assistance for Ukraine, setting up a showdown with congressional Republicans opposed to helping Ukraine amid the tumult in the speaker-less chamber. The looming fight over tying military aid for Israel and Ukraine together is the latest in a series of complicated questions a new speaker will have to navigate as the narrow Republican majority grapples with its future. It comes as interim House Speaker Patrick McHenry maintains his role is limited to helping Israel amid war, meaning the House can’t pass any legislation until a new Speaker is chosen.

“House disarray leaves path for Israel aid uncertain” via Karoun Demirjian of The New York Times — Congressional leaders in both parties have pledged to approve emergency military support to Israel for its war against Hamas, but gridlock over federal spending and the Republican leadership crisis engulfing the House have raised questions about how and when such aid could be delivered. Top Republicans and Democrats, including the two GOP candidates vying to become Speaker, have stated unequivocally that the United States should send Israel whatever supplies it needs to retaliate after the surprise invasion by Hamas. More than 390 members of the House have signed on to a resolution taking that position, reflecting the broad bipartisan consensus around backing the Jewish state.

“Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s display of Palestinian flag at House office sparks push to ban non-U.S. flags in Congress” via Mallory Wilson of The Washington Times — Rep. Max Miller announced an amendment Monday to an appropriations bill that would ban funds to purchase any foreign flags and display them in Congress. “The halls of Congress belong to America,” Miller, Ohio Republican, wrote on X. “They should be reserved for flags that embody our great nation.” The amendment was sparked by a photo surfacing on X showing Rep. Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, displaying a Palestinian flag outside her House office. Reports say the flag has been there since at least January.

“Jim Jordan’s allies have a new poll to crow about” via Katherine Tully-McManus of POLITICO — As Majority Leader Steve Scalise battles Judiciary Committee Chair Jordan for the top gavel, Jordan’s backers have some new data that may give them something to brag about: signs that swing-district voters aren’t significantly alienated by the Ohioan’s conservative record. A new poll from National Public Affairs showed that for likely voters in 11 key swing districts, 47% would be more likely to back their current GOP representative in 2024 if they picked Jordan for Speaker. Among Independents, that number is 22%.

— STATEWIDE —

“Lori Berman bill would add overarching definition of antisemitism to Florida Statutes” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida law already has a definition for antisemitism, but it’s tucked away in an education-specific portion of state statutes. A new bill by Sen. Berman would make the definition apply to all areas of policy and life in the Sunshine State. The measure (SB 148) would see Florida adopt language the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance developed to assist in monitoring and reporting on antisemitic hate crimes and discrimination. Under the bill’s language, antisemitism means “a certain perception of Jewish individuals which may be expressed as hatred toward such individuals.”

Happening today — The Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Committee meets for an update on so-called Medicaid “redeterminations” after a decrease in enrollment after the end of a federal public health emergency stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic: 9 a.m., Room 412, Knott Building.

Happening today — The Senate Criminal and Civil Justice Appropriations Committee meets for an update from the Department of Corrections: 11 a.m., Room 37, Senate Office Building.

Happening today — The Senate Appropriations Committee meets for an update on the state’s “Long-Range Financial Outlook” report: 2 p.m., Room 110, Senate Office Building.

— DOWN BALLOT —

“SD 35 candidate Rodney Jacobs Jr. notches $45K in first 3 weeks” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Jacobs Jr. raised more than $45,000 during his first three weeks running in Broward County’s Senate District 35. Jacobs’ report will list contributions from more than 200 unique donors who gave more than $40,000 combined to his campaign. That includes $26,000 raised from donors who chipped in $500 or less. In addition to the campaign haul, the candidate has launched a political committee named A New Hope for Tomorrow, which tacked on $5,000 by way of a check from Atlanta resident James Bruce, who lists his job title as a CEO. Jacobs, who leads Miami’s official civilian-controlled police watchdog Board, officially launched his Senate campaign on Aug. 25. SD 35 is currently represented by Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, who hits term limits in 2024.

“Nick Primrose adds nearly $28K in Q3, brings total raised to $243K” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Primrose raised nearly $28,000 in the third quarter of 2023, his campaign announced. Reports are not yet available for his campaign or affiliated political committee, Friends of Nick Primrose. But his campaign team for House District 18 said the haul brought his total amount raised as of the end of September to $243,474, including more than $187,000 to his campaign and more than $56,000 to his political committee. The campaign said Primrose maintains more than $213,000 on hand.

“Rishi Bagga passes $100K milestone ahead of HD 35 Democratic Primary” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Bagga has now collected six figures in his bid for an open seat in House District 35. The Orlando Democrat’s campaign announced he has surpassed $100,000 in fundraising between his official campaign account and political committee, Friends of Rishi Bagga. “This milestone stands as a testament to our shared belief in a better Florida. Our campaign envisions a future where common sense prevails over extremism, where our Central Florida community is safer and more prosperous, and where every voice holds significance in the political process,” Bagga said. “As we approach Election Day, we stand in a position of strength, bolstered by support from Central Florida community leaders and an incredible groundswell of grassroots enthusiasm.”

“Erika Booth reports $115K in donations in Q3 alone” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Booth raised around $115,000 in the last quarter alone in House District 35. That means her campaign has collected nearly $190,000 so far. “I’m absolutely blown away by the outpouring of support,” Booth said. The St. Cloud Republican announced her candidacy in June. The Florida House Republican Campaign Committee (FHRCC) immediately endorsed her. Booth faces former congressional candidate Scotty Moore and real estate agent Ken Davenport in a Nov. 7 Republican Primary. The winner advances to a Jan. 13 Special Election. Booth spent more than any candidate in the race has raised, reporting some $174,412 in expenditures.

—“Scotty Moore contributions now exceed $102K in HD 35 race” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Marucci Guzmán raises almost $80K for Dem Primary in HD 35” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Guzmán reported nearly $80,000 in contributions for a coming House District 35 Special Election. The Orlando Democrat collected a total of $77,942 between the official campaign account and her political committee, Friends of Marucci Guzmán. Reports show that it includes $56,442 in her personal account, while the committee collected another $21,500. “I could not be more humbled by the support of the many generous contributors who have invested in our race, giving us the resources to communicate our message directly with voters,” Guzmán said.

—“Tom Keen has raised just under $19K for HD 35 contest” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Wellington Mayor passes the $100K-mark for money added to her campaign, leading the money race to represent HD 93” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Anne Gerwig, the twice-elected Wellington Mayor, passed the $100,000 mark in money added to her campaign for the fundraising period that ended Sept. 30. Gerwig contributed $60,000 of her own money to that total. Still, she’s collected more from donors than any other candidate in the race, including incumbent Democratic Rep. Katherine Waldron, now in her first term representing the district that covers Wellington, portions of Greenacres and western parts of Boynton Beach.

“Tom Fabricio raises $24K to defend HD 110 seat with help from insurance, law businesses” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami Lakes Republican Rep. Fabricio added $24,000 toward his House District 110 re-election bid in the third quarter of 2023, with help from insurers, legal and lobbying businesses, and a mixture of other donors. By Sept. 30, however, he’d more than erased his gains after heavy spending on canvassing, travel and political consulting. Fabricio’s end-of-Q3 balance between his campaign account and political committee, True Freedom PC, was about $113,500. So far, no one has filed to run against him. Such was the case last year, too, when he coasted into a second term unopposed.

“Manny Cid campaign reports raising $122K in first month running for Miami-Dade Mayor” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Cid collected more than $122,000 in donations in September, his first month running for Miami-Dade County’s most powerful local office, his campaign said. The contributions, which came through his campaign account and political committee, The People’s Voice, have yet to be officially reported to the county and state. Candidates face a Tuesday deadline to report all campaign finance activities between July 1 and Sept. 30, per Florida’s new quarterly fundraising report requirements. Cid said in a statement that nearly 40% of the money he received came through personal checks of $100 or less from “teachers, nurses, small business owners, retirees, and other working class” county residents.

“Transit union endorses ‘formidable public servant’ Mike Grieco for Miami Beach Mayor” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A union representing thousands of Miami-Dade County transit workers is throwing its support behind former Miami Beach Rep. Grieco’s drive to be the city’s next Mayor. Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 291 announced its endorsement of Grieco, a former City Commissioner, as its preferred successor to term-limited Mayor Dan Gelber. “Over the years, Rep. Grieco has proven to be a formidable public servant and a member of this community who puts residents first and who is willing to use his voice and his platform to do the right thing and stand up for the people of Miami-Dade,” TWU Local 291 President Jeffrey Mitchell said. “More importantly, he understands the critical role that mass transit, mobility and connectivity play in creating a thriving and sustainable community.”

“Raquel Regalado adds $20K in 10 days to defend Miami-Dade Commission seat” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Regalado put an end to rumors she was eying one of Miami-Dade’s constitutional offices on Sept. 21, when she filed to run for the seat representing District 7 at County Hall. In 10 days, she raised $20,000 between her campaign account and political committee. She spent about a quarter of that by the end of the third quarter when carry-over funds in the PC from prior races set her balance at nearly $594,000. Her sole challenger so far, Miami-Dade Schools Police officer, real estate executive and elected Community Council Zoning Appeals Board member Richard Praschnik, raised $11,000. Most of it was his money.

“‘Mompreneur’ Torrie Jasuwan to challenge Deborah Figgs-Sanders for St. Pete City Council” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Jasuwan, a local real estate executive and so-called “mompreneur” who fights to make diapers tax-free, has filed to run for St. Petersburg City Council, District 5. She’ll be challenging incumbent Figgs-Sanders. A Pinellas County native, Jasuwan is a small-business owner and real estate broker with Luxe Properties International. She’s also the founder of Babycycle Diaper Bank, a nonprofit that serves more than 250,000 families in need each year. She has been a vocal advocate at the state level for tax-free diapers, successfully working with Sen. Book and Rep. Anna Eskamani to eliminate the tax in Florida.

“Mike Twitty to seek re-election as Pinellas County Property Appraiser” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Twitty will seek re-election, he announced Tuesday. Twitty was first elected to the office in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020. “When I was first elected Pinellas County Property Appraiser, I promised to improve our office to better serve taxpayers and homeowners,” Twitty said. “Since being elected I’ve led the development of a state-of-the-art website to improve our citizens’ user experience and access to data; was the catalyst of legislation that increased the Save-Our-Homes benefit portability by an additional year, saving thousands of Florida homeowners thousands of dollars each and every year; and launched a public education program to educate property owners and real estate professionals to prevent costly missteps, to name a few.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Joseph Abruzzo directs Palm Beach County to invest $25M into Israeli bonds” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Palm Beach County will invest $25 million in Israeli bonds as a show of support for the nation as it faces war against Hamas militants. The investment comes at the direction of the County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Abruzzo. “Israel is our greatest ally, and they need our full support in the aftermath of this horrific terrorist attack that slaughtered hundreds of innocent civilians — including 11 Americans thus far,” Abruzzo said. “I am proud to show solidarity with the people of Israel and make Palm Beach County the first county in the nation to increase its investment in Israel bonds following their declaration of war against Hamas.”

“Miami Beach will vote for new Commissioners. What you should know about the candidates” via Aaron Liebowitz of the Miami Herald — On Nov. 7, Miami Beach voters will pick a new Mayor and three new Commissioners in an election that will turn over more than half the city’s elected officials. There are two candidates running for each of the three open Commission seats. None are incumbents, and only one, South Beach hotel owner Mitch Novick, has run for office before. Each Commission seat is at large, representing the entire city. All of them have emphasized a similar slate of priorities, pledging to address crime, traffic, flooding and unwanted development. They differ on some details and have sought to highlight personal backgrounds and political leanings to seek an edge.

“Former Haitian Senator pleads guilty in Miami to conspiring in presidential assassination” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — A former Haitian Senator pleaded guilty Tuesday in Miami federal court to conspiring with others in Haiti and South Florida to kill his country’s President, including attending a key meeting with Colombian commandos on July 6, 2021, the day before authorities say they assassinated Jovenel Moïse. The former Senator, Joseph Joël John, who had been detained in Jamaica before being brought to Miami last year, acknowledged to FBI agents that he had met with some co-conspirators just before they “embarked on the mission to kill President Moïse” at his suburban home outside Port-au-Prince.

“Bongs in Boynton Beach: Should they be regulated? Vice Mayor pushes for new rule” via Giuseppe Sabella of the Palm Beach Post — Nobody should have to look through the window of a Boynton Beach business and see a bong, according to a city leader who is now pushing for regulations to shield the public from certain products sold in smoke shops. Vice Mayor Thomas Turkin said during a Commission meeting in July that he received complaints from residents about having “paraphernalia just out in the wide-open,” and that he wanted to require “some type of tint for paraphernalia shops so it’s not being advertised to families and kids,” especially in the downtown area.

“Martin County Sheriff’s Marine Unit intercepts two boats of migrants” via Mauricio La Plante of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Two boats carrying undocumented migrants near the shores of Martin County have been found within the last 24 hours. Sheriff’s deputies found a boat abandoned in the mangroves near Sewall’s Point Tuesday, said Christine Christofek, a spokesperson for the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators believe it’s a “smuggling vessel,” Christofek said. The Sheriff’s Office increased patrols in the area on the waterways, in the air and on the ground, she said.

“Horses or houses? Wellington will decide the fate of a new development proposal” via Abigail Hasebroock of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Village Council of Wellington, dubbed the winter equestrian capital of the world, is poised to vote on a development proposal that’s drawing scrutiny due to its link to equestrian preserve land: If approved, residential units would rise on an area historically intended for the cultivation of equine use. Wellington Lifestyle Partners is the applicant behind the proposal, and it includes Executive Vice President and partner Paige Bellissimo, the daughter of Mark Bellissimo, who is behind some of the most prominent equestrian venues in the country.

“The light went out on this Florida Keys lighthouse 10 years ago. Then came a rescue” via David Goodhue of Keys News — One of the six lighthouses watching over the coral reefs in the Florida Keys is shining again after going dark a decade ago. Thanks to the fundraising efforts of a group of Islamorada people who own the title to the 150-year-old Alligator Lighthouse, solar-powered lights in the 135-foot-high structure make its presence known in the dark of night. “And now our Statue of Liberty is lit once again,” Rob Dixon, executive director of Save Alligator Lighthouse, a community group that took possession of the lighthouse from the federal government in 2021. The new lights not only illuminate the structure, but they also serve as a beacon to attract donations for the estimated $6 million that Dixon says is needed to fully restore the lighthouse.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Lake County planners recommend denial of permit for motocross tracks” via Katie Sartoris in the Orlando Sentinel — The Lake County Planning and Zoning Board this week recommended denial of a conditional use permit for a private motocross training facility just outside of Leesburg. After considerable dissent from neighbors, members of the Board voted unanimously, recommending that the Lake County Board of Commissioners deny the permit, though their recommendation is not binding. The case is set to be heard by the Commission on Nov. 14, according to an article in Growthspotter. Plans for the 34-acre parcel include two supercross tracks, a motocross track and a parking area, as well as a 15-foot raw landscape buffer around the perimeter. The initial concept plan does not include bathroom facilities, just portable toilets.

“Seminole County moves to launch registry of those who abuse animals” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — After recent cases of people arrested for mistreating animals Seminole Commissioners on Tuesday agreed to move forward with launching an abuse registry on the county’s website. The registry would list online the names of individuals who have been criminally convicted within the past two decades of animal abuse. This will allow animal rescue organizations, adoption agencies and others to look up a person before selling them or turning over a dog, cat or other animal. “This is a good step,” Commissioner Jay Zembower said. “But I want to make sure that the public understands that this is not going to eliminate all animal abuses. It’s going to be a beginning to start a baseline so we can prevent as much as we possibly can.”

— LOCAL: TB —

“Hillsborough teachers, school district reach deal for pay raises” via Marlene Sokol of the Tampa Bay Times — Hillsborough County School District leaders have reached a preliminary agreement with the teachers’ union on pay. The two sides agreed Monday evening to a teacher salary schedule for the largest group of teachers that starts at $47,500 a year and reaches $72,490 after 25 years of service. The current schedule has a ceiling of $68,000 after 23 years. Teachers will also advance a year for pay purposes — an action that the district tried to block for the last two years, offering supplements instead, to prevent a deficit in its operating budget. Raises will be retroactive to July 1, with additional supplements for some groups of workers. Before the pay deal becomes official, it must be ratified by members and approved by the School Board. But leaders for both sides said they were relieved to have reached a settlement this early in the school year. In past years, negotiations have lasted past the winter holidays.

“St. Petersburg will fund bus rides for low-income residents” via Jack Evans of the Tampa Bay Times — Low-income St. Petersburg residents who don’t have access to cars will be able to take public transit for free throughout Pinellas County starting next month. Last week, the St. Petersburg City Council unanimously approved $175,000 in city funding for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority. The money will go toward the transit authority’s Transportation Disadvantaged program, which provides reduced-cost services for residents who don’t have other options to get to work, medical appointments or other essential destinations. Households that make less than 200% of the federal poverty level — or about $29,000 a year for a single person, or $60,000 for a family of four — are eligible. The program mostly relies on state funding — it got more than $4 million from Florida last year, St. Petersburg’s transportation and parking management director, Evan Mory, told Council members last week. But that support still leaves a bill for participants: $11 for an unlimited 31-day pass or $5 for unlimited rides on 10 nonconsecutive days. The city funding will cover that cost for St. Petersburg residents who use the program.

“These Four Tampa Bay residents make Forbes’ 400 richest people in America List” via Davonta Davis of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The nation’s wealthy keep getting wealthier, according to Forbes 400, which ranks the 400 richest people in America. This year’s List features several Tampa Bay residents. After losing a collective $500 billion last year, the nation’s 400 richest people have gained it all back. To make the List this year, billionaires needed at least $2.9 billion. As a whole, the Forbes 400 holds $4.5 trillion in wealth. Ronald Wanek, founder of Ashley Furniture, remained the wealthiest individual in Tampa Bay with a net worth of $4.9 billion. Clearwater resident Todd Christopher, known for formerly owning the company Vogue International, had the second-highest net worth at $3.2 billion, a slight increase from the previous year of $3 billion. Edward DeBartolo Jr., founder of DeBartolo Holdings and Todd Wanek, CEO of Ashley Furniture, were the final two Tampa Bay residents on the list, tying at $3 billion. In Florida, the richest person who made the List is Ken Griffin. As the founder of Citadel, a Miami-based hedge fund, Griffin has an estimated net worth of $35.4 billion.

“With work underway at old Trump Tower Tampa site, Riverwalk to close again” via Sue Carlton of the Tampa Bay Times — Regulars on downtown Tampa’s Riverwalk groused mightily when a piece of the popular 2.6-mile recreational trail closed for the $38 million Tampa Convention Center expansion, rerouting runners and pedestrians along a busy city street. That section reopened this Summer after a year and a half, giving them their unbroken waterside path back again. As downtown rides the wave of development, there’s another detour in the Riverwalk’s future, though it’s expected to be a shorter one. Pendry Tampa, a luxury hotel and condo high-rise, is currently being built on the south end of the Hillsborough River along Ashley Drive downtown. The 37-story tower of 220 hotel rooms and 207 residences, with condo prices starting at $1.5 million, is expected to be completed in 2025. Nearly two decades ago in 2005, that same site was slated for Trump Tower Tampa, a project that did not get off the ground. Described as a property “so spectacular that it will redefine both Tampa’s skyline and the market’s expectations of luxury,” it was ultimately doomed by soaring construction costs and lack of financing.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Florida PACE faces accusations of ‘predatory’ financing in Jacksonville” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Jacksonville City Council members are raising red flags about a statewide program that finances home improvements such as new roofs and air conditioning systems because they say it takes advantage of homeowners and the city never approved its use for residential property in Duval County. The Florida PACE Funding Agency started offering financing this year for residential property owners in Duval County who agree to pay assessments on their property tax bills. Florida PACE says it’s a voluntary option that costs property owners less than putting the expense of home upgrades on their credit cards. City officials highlight that if owners fail to pay the mandatory assessment, they risk losing their homes in a tax auction.

“Civil rights attorney Ben Crump joins defense of Florida woman accused of voter fraud” via Douglas Soule of USA Today Network — Renowned civil rights attorney Crump has joined the legal team defending a Florida 69-year-old woman arrested at 3 a.m. for alleged voter fraud. Tallahassee resident Marsha Ervin was asleep when the Tallahassee Police Department came to arrest her on Sept. 29. Ervin, a Black woman on probation for a felony conviction, says she thought she was eligible to vote. She’s the latest Floridian and the first Leon County resident to get arrested following apparent confusion over voter eligibility.

“Civil rights leaders, advocacy groups join defense of Florida woman accused of voter fraud” via Douglas Soule of USA Today Network — Standing behind a podium and in front of the state attorney’s office that was prosecuting her, Ervin held up the voter registration card the state gave her. And arrested her for. Less than two weeks before, Ervin had instead stood for a mug shot. Police knocked on her door just before 3 a.m. and arrested her for alleged voter fraud. “When she woke up, she was completely surprised that they were telling her they had warrants for her arrest,” said Tallahassee NAACP President Mutaqee Akbar, who’s also Ervin’s attorney.

“‘I assumed I was getting shot at’: Dozens injured after UF vigil for Israel erupts in chaos” via The Gainesville Sun — Hundreds of students and others attending a Jewish-led candlelight vigil Monday evening at the University of Florida ran for their lives believing they were under threat of attack. Dozens were trampled and injured in the student stampede, sending about 30 people to be treated for the injuries at UF Health Shands Hospital or on-site by first responders. Others crowded the emergency room in support of those hurt. The vigil, called “Unity with Israel,” was held at Turlington Plaza on the UF campus to stand in solidarity with the more than 1,000 people who were slaughtered by the terrorist attacks in Israel over the weekend.

“Pensacola looks to partner with Conservation Florida to find funding for Bay Bluffs Park” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves is looking to partner with Conservation Florida to preserve Bay Bluffs Park and find funding opportunities to restore public access to the park. During his weekly news conference Tuesday, Reeves said he has a meeting with Conservation Florida on Oct. 19 to discuss the issue. Conservation Florida is a nonprofit dedicated to preserving land throughout the state. Reeves said there’s been misinformation on social media that the city is looking to sell off the park to private developers.

“‘How far we’ve come’: Looking back on Hurricane Michael 5 years after it hit Bay County” via Nathan Cobb of the Panama City News-Herald — Linda Hamilton is proof it only takes an instant for the severity of a situation to sink in. Looking back on Hurricane Michael, Hamilton, who is a member of the Mexico Beach City Council, said she still remembers the moment she realized Bay County was in grave danger from the Category 5 storm, which struck the Panhandle five years ago. It was Oct. 9, 2018, the day before landfall, when deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office drove throughout the area, announcing on megaphones that residents needed to evacuate.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Manatee County paves way for affordable veteran housing despite mysterious smear campaign” via Ryan Callahan of the Bradenton Herald — The Manatee County Commission approved an agreement for a long-awaited project that provides housing for homeless veterans, despite a concerted effort by a mysterious group looking to block the West Bradenton facility. The Board’s unanimous approval Tuesday paves the way for a 122-unit apartment complex along Cortez Road. The project will also feature wraparound services to help veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness get back on their feet. Tunnel to Towers Foundation will acquire the 8.7-acre parcel at 4410 66th Street West and invest $20 million in the property, the organization said. County officials plan to vacate and relocate the Utilities Department, which is based on the property, in the coming months.

“Richard Corcoran’s New College salary could get larger or stay the same” via Ian Hodgson of the Tampa Bay Times — Corcoran’s appointment to lead New College of Florida has drawn scrutiny for months. Eyebrows were raised when he got the job on an interim basis back in February with a base salary of $700,000 — double that of his predecessor. Throw in retirement, health insurance and a $100,000 car and housing allowance, and his compensation package reached over $1 million. Trustees gave him the job permanently last week, and the new position could come with an even larger paycheck. A financial analysis commissioned by the Sarasota school recommended a base salary range from $487,110 to $867,777, with total compensation, including bonuses and benefits, up to $1,547,324.

“Sarasota County Commissioners adopt ‘Medical Freedom’ resolution” via Barb Richardson of the Englewood Sun — COVID-19 politics came to the Sarasota County Commission Tuesday. Before opening their formal agenda Tuesday morning, Commissioners listened for almost an hour as 18 people spoke during the public input portion of the meeting, asking Commissioners to pass a so-called medical freedom resolution.

“Mesac Damas, convicted in killings of wife, 5 kids, appeals to Florida Supreme Court” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Naples Daily News — Less than a month after a Collier County judge denied a death-sentence rehearing appeal for a man convicted of killing his wife and five children, he’s turning to the Florida Supreme Court. Court records indicate that on Oct. 6, Damas through his post-conviction counsel, appealed his death sentence to the state. In his appeal, Damas cites four occasions when circuit judges have denied his requests: April 19, 2021; Nov. 3, 2021; and July 28 and Sept. 8 this year. Damas is asking the Collier County Clerk of Courts to address all items filed in the post-conviction proceeding in the record on appeal, including all pleadings, original documents exhibits and transcripts starting Jan. 17, 2019.

“Fort Lauderdale airport starts building $400M terminal to handle millions more passengers” via Vinod Sreeharsha of the Miami Herald — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport started work Monday on a $404 million fifth airline terminal, the airport’s most significant project in more than a decade. During a groundbreaking ceremony, Broward County officials said the terminal will cover 230,000 square feet and should be finished in 2026. The terminal will have five airline passenger gates for domestic flights, increasing the airport’s total to 71 gates, Mark E. Gale, CEO of Broward County Aviation Department, said in an interview. The terminal is being built due to surging passenger and airline traffic, officials said. Through August of this year, 23.7 million passengers have gone through the airport.

— TOP OPINION —

“In House Speaker race, it’s the lesser of two evils” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — The devil you know is better than the one you don’t.

Democrats in Congress forgot that aphorism when they helped eight radical-right Republicans remove Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker. How did that work out?

As House Republicans caucus this week in search of a new Speaker, both of their declared candidates are more rigidly conservative than McCarthy, and one is a pro-Trump extremist.

Jordan of Ohio, the Judiciary Committee Chair, doesn’t just disagree with Democrats — he hates them. Scalise of Louisiana, the majority leader, once told a reporter he was “like David Duke without the baggage,” as if the former Klansman had redeeming political qualities.

It boggles the mind that one of these men could be second in line to the presidency. All of a sudden, the famously untrustworthy McCarthy doesn’t look quite so evil — and days after being deposed, he’s telling Republicans he’d serve again if the caucus wants him.

Scalise is the better option here if it’s between him and Jordan. In politics, everything is relative. To borrow another aphorism, Scalise is the lesser of two evils.

Jordan is truly awful. He’s a Trump favorite, the ex-President’s leading apologist in Congress, and a founder of the hard-right Freedom Caucus. He tried to sabotage special counsel prosecutions of Trump and remains a force behind the farcical impeachment investigation of Biden.

If they nominate only Jordan, the Democrats should vote no, as a bloc. If Scalise and Jordan are asking the whole House for their votes, Democrats should wait and see how the vote goes among the Republicans. If Jordan is winning, they should vote for Scalise. If Scalise is ahead, they should abstain and vote “present” and let Republicans settle it themselves.

— OPINIONS —

“Israel’s calamity — and after” via David Remnick of The New Yorker — The audacity and brutality of the attack were as astonishing as its secrecy. Early on Saturday morning, Hamas fired more than two thousand missiles into Israel, and bulldozers and fighters easily breached the security fence near the Erez Crossing. In part, because Israel had sent so many troops north, to the West Bank, to deal with unrest there — provoked by settlement expansion and settler violence — Hamas faced little resistance as they headed toward towns and kibbutzim in southern Israel to slaughter civilians and take as many hostages as possible. The rage and grief will only get worse in the coming days. The Israeli response, starting with airstrikes on Gaza, will be unrelenting.

“A horrific day and a turning point for Israel” via the Chicago Tribune editorial board — As numb as so many are to violence and cruelty, a weekend with some 600 dead in Israel, according to the Israeli government, still was a terrifying reminder of how cruel and barbaric the human race can be. Americans were likely among that number, it emerged Sunday. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority said that more than 300 on the Gaza Strip had been killed by Israeli airstrikes launched in retaliation for the breaching of its borders. Given Israel’s long-standing belief in the power of deterrence, and in the associated need for retribution, those numbers are sure to rise. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke immediately of war. And war is clearly what lies ahead.

“Matt Gaetz is half right” via Lee Drutman of The Atlantic — What Gaetz and his cohort don’t seem to realize is that by heightening partisan divides over unwinnable fights on the debt ceiling and government spending, they are undermining the conditions necessary for a more decentralized, and functional, Congress. The Freedom Caucus has a point: The House speakership, in its current form, is too powerful. This escalating partisan warfare, reinforced by a powerful House speaker, has in turn led to the rise of anti-system actors such as Gaetz. Under a strong speaker, members of the opposition fume, radicalize and plot revenge until they can regain power to inflict partisan punishment. Such retribution requires a strong Speaker of their own.

“Targeting books is the first perilous step down a slippery slope to more censorship” via Robert F. Sanchez of the Miami Herald — Florida’s dubious distinction as the national leader in book bans was mentioned in a National Public Radio story that aired on Sept. 21. Citing a report by the writer’s group PEN America, NPR reported that “Florida had more bans than any other state.” NPR’s story also noted that “Overall, PEN America said it found 3,362 cases of book bans, up from 2,532 bans in the 2021-22 school year,” adding “The organization counts any move that restricts access to a book as a ban, including books removed from classrooms or libraries or both.” There are numerous precedents in many different societies for this kind of creeping censorship where the first steps are taken “to protect the young.” Inciting fears of a foreign rival is but one of the justifications that governments use to justify forms of censorship. Protecting children — and adults — from depictions of sex is another common rationale.

