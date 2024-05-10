Whitney Fox’s kids aren’t the only ones celebrating her this Mother’s Day

Ahead of Mother’s Day, national mothers and women’s organizations are backing Whitney Fox, a mother of two young daughters, for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Fox, who is running in a crowded Democratic Primary for the chance to take on Anna Paulina Luna, has earned backing from Moms Fed Up and Vote Mama and recognition from Moms Demand Action, in addition to endorsements she’s already secured from Elect Democratic Women, Her Bold Move and the National Women’s Political Caucus.

“Anna Paulina Luna has shown time and time again that she supports policies that make life difficult for mothers, families and children in America,” Fox said in a statement.

“Luna supports a national abortion ban without exceptions, ignores the affordability crisis and supports cuts to education and child health programs. I am a working mother who will go to DC to represent and fight like hell for the families in my district. Moms are fed up and fired up to make their voices heard this November!”

Moms Fed Up is a national advocacy group representing the interest of mothers in legislative decisions. The group praised Fox as “a mom who understands the needs of our families” and who “is committed to protecting reproductive freedom and investing in our children’s education.”

Vote Mama, a group that works to increase representation of mothers in elected office, likewise lauded Fox’s support for families.

“Moms have been left out of the conversation, out of office, and out of power for far too long. It’s time to elect (and re-elect) more dem congressmamas who will fight for truly family-friendly policies,” the group offered in its endorsement.

Moms Demand Action recognized Fox as one of its “Gun Sense Candidates” — a designation that the group notes is not an endorsement — pointing to Fox’s gun violence prevention platform that aims to make K-12 schools safer.

“The safety of our families and children is not a partisan issue. It’s a priority that all of us share,” Fox said. “Receiving the Gun Sense Candidate distinction from Moms Demand Action is not just an honor; it’s a call to action. It reinforces my dedication to making Florida a safer place for every family and child.”

Fox pointed to Luna’s decision to wear an AR-15 lapel pin on the House floor just two days after a mass shooting in Lakeland that injured 11.

“Luna’s actions are an insult to the victims of gun violence and mass shootings across the nation,” Fox said.

The latest endorsements come after Fox secured support from U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, arguably the most powerful Democrat in Florida’s delegation. She was the third member of the delegation to back Fox, following U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor and Lois Frankel.

Fox is one of five Democrats vying for their party’s nomination in CD 13. While several candidates have embarked on competitive fundraising campaigns, Fox has so far held the edge, with more than $420,000 raised since she entered the race, as of March 31.

Mark Weinkrantz has largely self-funded the more than $188,000 he’s raised so far, while progressive Sabrina Bousbar has brought in nearly $127,000 and newcomer Liz Dahan has added more than $119,000. Those numbers are all as of the end of March, the most recent date for which data is available.

Further, Fox has outraised Luna two fundraising cycles in a row — though Luna holds an overall advantage with $1.3 million raised and more than $636,000 on hand.

In all, Fox has more than 30 endorsements to tout now, including state Rep. Lindsay Cross; former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman; former state Sen. Janet Cruz; former state Reps. Margaret Good, Adam Hattersley, and Carlos Guillermo Smith; former congressional candidate Alan Cohn; Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers; Pinellas County School Board member Caprice Edmond; St. Pete City Council members Gina Driscoll, Deborah Figgs-Sanders and Lisset Hanewicz; Oldsmar Vice Mayor Andrew Knapp; Oldsmar City Council member Steve Graber; Gulfport City Council members Paul Ray and April Thanos; former St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson; former Seminole City Council member Jim Olliver; Largo City Commissioner Michael Smith; Dunedin City Commissioner Jeff Gow; Largo City Commissioner Jamie Robinson; and the National Women’s Political Caucus.