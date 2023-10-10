Raquel Regalado adds $20K in 10 days to defend Miami-Dade Commission seat

Commissioner Raquel Regalado put an end to rumors she was eying one of Miami-Dade’s constitutional offices on Sept. 21, when she filed to run for the seat representing District 7 at County Hall.

In 10 days, she raised $20,000 between her campaign account and political committee.

She spent about a quarter of that by the end of the third quarter, when carry-over funds in the PC from prior races set her balance at nearly $594,000.

Her sole challenger so far, Miami-Dade Schools Police officer, real estate executive and elected Community Council Zoning Appeals Board member Richard Praschnik, raised $11,000. Most of it was his money.

Regalado’s biggest benefactor last month was Meuchadim of Florida, a limited liability subsidiary of Duty Free Americas, the Western Hemisphere’s largest duty-free retailer. The company operates more than 20 stores at Miami International Airport, one of Miami-Dade’s two main economic generators over which the County Commission has broad control.

She also accepted $5,000 from Bringtown Corp., a Coral Gables-based real estate investment firm, and $2,000 from Adebayo Coker, President of Doral-headquartered civil and transportation engineering company HBC Engineer.

She spent $5,000. All but $175 of it went to GEMRT, a Coral Gables CPA firm. The rest covered fundraising and bank fees.

A former Miami-Dade School Board member, Regalado is a lawyer by training who has hosted several Spanish-language radio and television programs.

Praschnik, who filed to run in District 7 on July 10, was largely self-reliant in his first quarter of fundraising.

He gave his campaign account $8,000. A relative named Max Praschnik, whom the Florida Division of Corporations lists as an executive of three Miami real estate companies alongside Elizabeth Praschnik, contributed $1,000.

One of the companies, Blanca Nieves Rose Garden LLC, added another $1,000.

Praschnik’s biography on his campaign website says he is chief operating officer for “a Florida corporation specializing in real estate and rental properties.”

Florida Politics contacted him for more information on his relation to Max and Elizabeth Praschnik, and which company he is part of, but received no response by press time.

He spent close to $2,000 between July 25 and Aug. 15. About half went to direct mail services from Miami-based printing company Orion Press. The rest covered accounting fees and a $110 site reservation.

District 7 covers Pinecrest, Key Biscayne, portions of Coral Gables, South Miami and Miami, including Coconut Grove and Virginia Key, and the unincorporated neighborhoods of Kendall and Sunset.

The Miami-Dade Commission is a technically nonpartisan body, as are its elections. Accordingly, all candidates will compete against one another in the Aug. 20, 2024, Primary Election, regardless of party affiliation.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the two top vote-earners will compete in a runoff culminating in the Nov. 5, 2024, General Election.

Candidates faced a Tuesday deadline to report all campaign finance activity through Sept. 30.