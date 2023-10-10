October 10, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Joseph Abruzzo directs Palm Beach County to invest $25M into Israeli bonds
Joe Abruzzo is a shoo-in, facing only a write in candidiate.

Peter SchorschOctober 10, 20235min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Donald Trump has 5 times the support Ron DeSantis does among Nevada Republicans

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Raquel Regalado adds $20K in 10 days to defend Miami-Dade Commission seat

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis asked again to pause Medicaid redetermination process

Joe Abruzzo
This isn’t the first time Abruzzo has advocated for increasing the county’s investment into Israeli bonds.

Palm Beach County will invest $25 million in Israeli bonds as a show of support for the nation as it faces war against Hamas militants.

The investment comes at the direction of county Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller Joseph Abruzzo.

“Israel is our greatest ally, and they need our full support in the aftermath of this horrific terrorist attack that slaughtered hundreds of innocent civilians — including 11 Americans thus far,” Abruzzo said. “I am proud to show solidarity with the people of Israel and make Palm Beach County the first county in the nation to increase its investment in Israel bonds following their declaration of war against Hamas.”

Abruzzo manages the county’s investment portfolio in his role as Palm Beach County’s Chief Financial Officer. He plans to meet with Jewish leaders Wednesday to discuss the investment and why it’s important.

The war began after Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Saturday, bringing gun battles to its streets for the first time in decades and attacking civilians. More than 1,800 lives have already been claimed on both sides, and perhaps hundreds more. Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza hold more than 150 soldiers and civilians hostage, according to Israel.

This isn’t the first time Abruzzo has advocated for increasing the county’s investment into Israeli bonds, with a previous push in 2021 to double the amount of bonds from the allied nation. The Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved his request.

Under Abruzzo’s leadership, the county’s investment portfolio is projected to earn a record $172 million for the most recent fiscal year, which ended at the end of September. The county plans to earn investment revenue to ease financial burdens for county taxpayers.

Investment professionals within the Clerk’s Office manage the county’s investment portfolio. It now exceeds $4 billion, with the Clerk’s Office maximizing its investments and earnings while also protecting taxpayer dollars.

The Bank of Israel has said it will sell up to $30 billion of foreign currency in the open market in response to the war in Gaza, according to Reuters.

“We are in an unprecedented security situation, and our estimate was that the market could get to a situation of divergence without the announcement of our intervention,” Golan Benita, head of the Bank of Israel’s markets department, told media at a news conference, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the conflict is expected to get worse. Israel has mobilized 360,000 military reservists as of Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

Fighting in the region between Israeli forces and Hamas continued Tuesday, with homes, schools and medical institutions in Gaza reportedly flattened in various attacks.

CNN reports that 168 buildings, including more than 1,000 residential units, have been fully destroyed, while nearly 13,000 residential units have been partially destroyed.

Hamas, meanwhile, sent a barrage of rockets from Gaza into Ashkelon.

Despite continued fighting and a rising death toll, Israel’s military says it has retaken control of all communities around Gaza after Hamas’ initial attack Saturday.

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis asked again to pause Medicaid redetermination process

nextRaquel Regalado adds $20K in 10 days to defend Miami-Dade Commission seat

One comment

  • Larry Gillis

    October 10, 2023 at 1:53 pm

    His fiduciary duties require him to do this ? I thought they were simply to maximize the money.

    Larry Gillis, Libertarian

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories