Poll: Donald Trump has 5 times the support Ron DeSantis does among Nevada Republicans

In yet another early state in the Republican presidential race, Ron DeSantis is in a deep hole.

A new poll of 650 likely Nevada Republican caucusgoers from CNN shows the Florida Governor with 13% support, which is just 1/5 of Donald Trump’s 65%.

This number is well outside the margin of error of +/- 5.3 percentage points, and represents a drop-off from polls this summer that showed DeSantis over 20% in the state.

DeSantis is stronger with some voters than others. He boasts support from 36% of “non-Trump supporters,” 19% of White evangelicals, 18% of White college graduates, 15% of men, 15% of White voters, and 14% of voters at or over the age of 65.

DeSantis is weakest with women voters, of whom 11% support the Florida Governor, and with voters making under $50,000 a year, with whom he has just 8% support.

Nevada Republicans are more than twice as likely to be enthusiastic about Trump than DeSantis (67% to 30%), yet another indication that the state’s GOP is still tethered to the former President. A full 69% of respondents said they were already committed to their choice in next year’s ballot test. Of those committed voters, Trump is ahead of DeSantis, 81% to 8%.

The poll was conducted from Sept. 29 through Oct. 6, meaning that respondents would have had an opportunity to see both Republican presidential debates.

DeSantis does have a firm hold on second place, with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in third place with 6% support and Vivek Ramaswamy with 4%. Delegates are given to candidates who garner more than 3.85% of the total statewide vote, which means potentially the top four finishers could get some of the 26 delegates Nevada will have to offer after the Feb. 8, 2024 vote.

If 2024 is anything like 2016, however, the election won’t be close. In that election, Trump got nearly 46% in Nevada’s caucus, exceeding the combined support garnered by Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Marco Rubio of Florida.