SD 35 candidate Rodney Jacobs Jr. notches $45K in first 3 weeks

Miramar Democrat Rodney Jacobs Jr. raised more than $45,000 during his first three weeks running in Broward County’s Senate District 35.

According to figures shared by his campaign, Jacobs’ report will list contributions from more than 200 unique donors who gave more than $40,000 combined to his campaign. That includes $26,000 raised from donors who chipped in $500 or less.

In addition to the campaign haul, the candidate has launched a political committee named A New Hope For Tomorrow, which tacked on $5,000 by way of a check from Atlanta resident James Bruce, who lists his job title as a CEO.

Jacobs, who leads Miami’s official civilian-controlled police watchdog board, officially launched his Senate campaign on Aug. 25. SD 35 is currently represented by Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, who hits term limits in 2024.

Former Broward Mayor, Broward Commissioner and Miramar City Commissioner Barbara Sharief is also seeking the Democratic nomination. Sharief ran for the seat last cycle, losing to Book 60%-40% in the Democratic Primary. She refiled for the 2024 cycle a month later and had raised $31,111 from donors through the fundraising period that ended on June 30. She has also loaned $45,680 to her campaign.

Sharief has spent most of that money, however, and started July with $3,348 in the bank. Her affiliated political committee, Real Empowerment for the People, has a $10,100 balance, but has not raised any new money since June of last year.

Jacobs’ campaign did not provide a cash-on-hand total to Florida Politics.

While Republican Vincent Parlatore is also running for the seat, SD 35 was drawn to elect a Democrat.

The district leans heavily Democratic, with 43% of all registered voters there belonging to the Democratic Party. About a third of the electorate are third- or no-party voters while Republicans account for the remaining 23%.

SD 35 spans a large area of Broward stretching westward into Alligator Alley, including Cooper City, Miramar, Pembroke Pines, Southwest Ranches and parts of Davie and Hollywood.

The Primary Election in 2024 is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election Nov. 5.

____

Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics contributed to this report.