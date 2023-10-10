Delegation for 10.10.23: War — blame game — Florida mold — Speaker fight — Gaetz crash

Am Yisrael Chai

A war in Israel and a feud within the GOP ranks has gripped the attention of lawmakers this weekend.

The personal disputes in the House seemed instantly small upon news of Hamas attacks in Israel that killed some 900 in South Israeli cities. This prompted retaliatory strikes by Israel’s military in the Gaza Strip, as the nation formally declared war. As of Tuesday morning, USA Today reported an estimated 1,600 deaths on both sides of the conflict, including 11 Americans.

While the conflict in many arenas proved politically divisive, it spotlighted the bipartisan support for Israel in Florida.

Sen. Marco Rubio, a Miami Republican, and his wife, Jeanette, sent thoughts to those impacted by the violence. But he also noted his actions in the past guaranteed dollars to Israel via bipartisan legislation he sponsored. That has allowed the support to evade the perpetual and sometimes partisan debate surrounding military backing for Ukraine and Taiwan.

The ranking Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Rubio appeared on several national outlets defending Israel’s response.

“The cowardly terrorist attack on Israeli civilians must be condemned without equivocation and those responsible must be held accountable,” he said. “We need to support our ally Israel in its response because it is in America’s national interest that Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists are defeated.”

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, essentially agreed. He stressed the casualty count in Israel represented a massive loss, something much more significant in scale based on population than the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He said no one in the international community should question the sovereign state’s right to defend itself.

“This is the largest attack in Israel in 50 years,” he posted on X. “The response will be the largest response in 50 years. Blame Hamas. They knew Israel would respond in kind. They didn’t care that this would get people in Gaza killed.”

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat and Co-Chair of the Democratic delegation, issued a lengthy statement criticizing the tactics of Hamas.

“Reports of Israeli hostages being held in Gaza are unconscionable. Israel is at war, not by choice, and has every right to defend itself and its people against this barbarous onslaught,” she said.

“The United States stands in solidarity with Israel not only during this tragic day but every day. This outrageous, heinous attack is devastating, and my heart and my resolve is with all Israelis today and going forward. I will work with my colleagues in Congress and the (Joe) Biden administration to ensure Israel has the resources needed to repel these cowardly terrorists and protect its people. Am Yisrael Chai!”

Rep. Bill Posey, a Rockledge Republican, joined in the near-universal condemnation of the attacks. “Our hearts go out to the people of Israel who live with the daily threat of savage terrorists,” he said. “This morning’s reprehensible acts must be condemned, and the perpetrators held accountable. We are blessed not to wake up to rocket attacks in our neighborhoods and terrorists savagely executing civilian members of our families, friends and neighbors in our streets.”

Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, said the attack should prompt other Middle Eastern nations participating in the Abraham Accords and Gulf Council to condemn Hamas and back the Israeli state.

“This attack was more evil and complex than ever before and requires the world to react in united support of Israel,” Scott said. “I am calling on all Abraham Accords and Gulf Council nations, including Saudi Arabia, to condemn these atrocities against Israel and publicly support the Israeli people. I am reaching out this week to these leaders with this message. We are all past the time of saying each side should de-escalate. There is no moral equivalence when Israelis are murdered in the hundreds, wounded in the thousands, and the elderly and children are dragged into captivity by murderous thugs. No government should accept this as anything other than the equivalent of the atrocities of ISIS and act accordingly.”

Laying blame

Members of the state congressional delegation on both sides of the aisle vocally defended the Jewish state’s right to defend itself and condemned nations supportive of Hamas, most notably Iran.

If something separated most Democratic and Republican responses, it was the blame placed on Biden.

“This should also serve as a wake-up call to the Biden administration that the Iranian regime cannot be trusted, bargained with, or bought off,” Rubio said. “Appeasing a regime that hates America will lead to more chaos, more death and more devastation.”

Scott suggested the attack showed the results of appeasing Iran. “President Biden’s strategy rests on trusting the Iranians. It’s foolish, dangerous and we refuse to do it,” he said.

But Rep. Lois Frankel, a West Palm Beach Republican, suggested now was the time to project a unified front on the world stage.

“It’s important that all Americans stand united in support of Israel. Partisan attacks are unhelpful to our ally and should be avoided,” she posted on X.

Moskowitz, for his part, noted that he introduced a bipartisan bill with Rep. Mike Lawler, a New York Republican, that would crack down on the purchase of Iranian oil in violation of sanctions. He mocked messaging placing blame for any international conflict on Biden but also made clear he wants to stop any administration from delivering money to Iran or other allies of Hamas.

“Now is the time to stand with Israel by weakening Iran’s ability to fund terrorism around the globe,” he posted.

Odd man out

If any Florida delegation member broke from the standard Florida mold, it was Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat. The youngest member of Congress spoke up against the disproportionate retaliation by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

After Netanyahu warned Palestinian civilians to flee their communities, Frost condemned the messaging on X.

“Where are they to go?” Frost said. “Israel is under attack and has a right to defend itself, but decimating Gaza in response and killing hundreds if not thousands of Palestinian civilians will not help achieve peace.”

But Frost indeed held back from joining voices on the far left who defended Hamas’ actions, including pro-Hamas demonstrators in Temple Terrace, including one who told WFLA the attacks were Palestinians “not afraid to die for their land.”

In contrast, Frost condemned the violent attacks by Hamas while warning against furthering a cycle of violence.

“I am deeply saddened to see the news coming out of Israel and I condemn this vicious attack by Hamas,” he posted. “I also have deep concern about violence moving forward and pray for the safety of both the Israeli and Palestinian peoples. It’s always the citizens that suffer the most.”

Next Speakers

This week, the fight over who should lead the House could effectively be resolved. Members of Republican House leadership met Monday night to discuss rules for the unprecedented mid-session election of a new Speaker, and candidates for the job expect to have a debate at 5 p.m. open only to Republican lawmakers. An internal GOP caucus vote is on Wednesday morning.

But as of this writing, there is no consensus on who should take the reins at the House. Republicans from Florida have scattered their support among different options.

Most recently, Rep. Carlos Giménez campaigned openly to put the gavel back in former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s hand.

Giménez online has once again adopted a moniker — “I’m OK. Only Kevin.” — for those who held over 15 ballots for McCarthy to become Speaker in January.

“Many of our Members, myself included, want Speaker McCarthy to rightfully return as our Speaker,” Giménez posted on X. “We can quickly coalesce and focus on the work of the American people.”

While McCarthy initially said he would not run for the post after the successful vote to remove him, he signaled a possible change of heart this week. He told radio host Hugh Hewitt that he will serve if the GOP conference in the House wants him back.

“Whatever the conference wants, I will do,” McCarthy said.

Giménez told Florida Politics he believes there is more support for reinstalling McCarthy than for either contenders to succeed him: Majority Leader Steve Scalise or House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan.

“I would hope that the Speaker would reconsider, put his name in the hat, and then we can move on and get past this episode and put him back where he belongs,” Giménez told Fox News.

Meanwhile, several Florida congressional delegation members rallied behind Jordan or Scalise.

Reps. Vern Buchanan and Mario Díaz-Balart both publicly endorsed Scalise — meanwhile, Reps. Byron Donalds, Anna Paulina Luna, Cory Mills, Greg Steube and Mike Waltz all support Jordan.

The House GOP conference expects to meet on Tuesday, with a roll call for the Speaker happening as soon as Wednesday.

The contenders’ choice

The question of who the Speaker should be has popped up for two Florida men in the running for President. Notably, former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis face one another for the 2024 nomination, like Jordan for the job.

Trump was initially expected to visit the Capitol today, where the GOP presidential front-runner was expected to play a significant role in bringing the caucus together around a choice. But he announced a change in plans Monday and will no longer attend a conference meeting, according to Fox News.

The Mar-a-Lago business owner, who notably claims the endorsement of more than half of Florida’s House Republicans, whipped votes earlier this year to gain McCarthy the Speakership in the first place. But he did little to save McCarthy, encouraging members to vote against the budget deal that led to his ouster.

Shortly after the successful motion to vacate, Trump seemingly rebuffed wooing from Steube and others to try to be Speaker himself. While Trump hasn’t publicly ruled out a historic outsider candidacy to become a presiding officer, Trump has endorsed Jordan. Steube and other supporters followed suit and backed the Freedom Caucus colleague.

Meanwhile, in an interview with South Carolina’s WSPA, DeSantis suggested the Ohio Republican was on his shortlist. “You have guys like Chip Roy from Texas who’s excellent, Thomas Massie from Kentucky who’s excellent, Jim Jordan from Ohio. These guys are all good guys and I think they would do a good job,” DeSantis said.

When DeSantis served in the House, he famously suggested Jordan would be good for Speaker then. He has been recently and sharply critical of the previous Speaker, noting he opposed McCarthy “before it was cool” and tethering the deposed caucus leader to his chief rival in the presidential race.

“You know, look, Donald Trump, he strongly supported Kevin McCarthy for Speaker. I don’t think he would have won the Speaker vote (without him),” DeSantis said. “Donald Trump was instrumental in him earning that Speaker’s gavel and they worked hand in glove really throughout his whole presidency. They were on the same team on every major spending bill that came down the pike and they ended up together adding $7.8 trillion to our national debt.”

Gaetz crashing

Meanwhile, the Florida man most responsible for McCarthy’s ouster increasingly appears to be in the crosshairs of colleagues himself. Talk persists around a possible vote to depower Rep. Matt Gaetz, the Fort Walton Republican who filed the motion to vacate the Speaker’s office.

For his part, Gaetz appears to be on a fundraising blitz following the whole affair. His campaign sent an email encouraging donors to “keep Gaetz fighting” the Washington establishment.

“The lobbyists benefit from that system. The American People don’t,” an email blast reads. “So Matt Gaetz is standing up to them. But doing so has put a TARGET on his back from the entire D.C. Swamp! As we speak, they’re seriously working on a sinister plot EXPEL MATT GAETZ from the House Republican Conference!”

The email links to a Punchbowl News article on Lawler, a McCarthy supporter, suggesting the GOP conference remove Gaetz from its ranks. Lawler called the McCarthy ouster “the single most destructive thing I’ve ever seen in politics. Certainly, in recent memory.”

“He literally burned the House down,” Lawler added.

But Lawler’s push seems kind compared to what some of Gaetz’s colleagues have proposed. Rep. Garret Graves, a Louisiana Republican, told The Hill he considered the Gaetz “coup” a source of havoc warranting greater accountability.

“I think this should be illegal. I think people should be in jail for this crap,” he said.

Gaetz also included that quote in a fundraising email.

“Listen, I can handle being called a clown, or an arsonist, or an extremist … but friend, this is on a whole other level,” Gaetz wrote to supporters. “The attacks just keep on coming. And I must have your support.”

Diminished forces?

Reports that the Army could cut 3,000 troops from its Special Forces ranks hit close to home for Waltz, the first Green Beret elected to Congress.

After The Wall Street Journal reported the Pentagon was poised to slash positions, the St. Augustine Republican issued a statement slamming the prospect.

“I am stunned and appalled by reports indicating the U.S. Army will cut 3,000 troops from its special operations ranks as a means to manage their worst recruiting crisis since the Vietnam War. The Secretary of the Army is trying to claim she’s only cutting support troops like intelligence analysts, psychological operations troops, and logistics personnel. In reality, these support troops are critical to our special operators’ success in remote locations in 60-70 countries on any given day all over the world. Special operators play a crucial role in training allies across the world and are needed for the most dangerous missions in times of conflict and to deter enemies,” Waltz said.

“Special operations are more relevant than ever as we address threats from China, Russia, Iran, and terrorists on the march in Afghanistan. The Biden Administration is once again dismissing the advice of senior military leaders, crippling our military at home. Rather than investing in expensive climate and DEI initiatives, the Army should focus on putting our soldiers in the best position to win the next war.”

Curbing violence

Orlando leaders received $1.5 million in federal funding for a Community Violence Intervention (CVI) Program, an effort leaders hope will reduce violent crime in underserved communities. Frost presented a ceremonial check to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer at an event Monday.

“It’s time to put an end to the loss of lives due to senseless violence before we lose another precious member of our Orlando community,” Frost said at the event.

“We’re immensely proud to witness the proactive stance taken by local leaders in the City of Orlando. Their action in launching the Community Violence Intervention Program — and expanding it via this important grant — marks a significant step toward addressing the root causes of this pervasive issue. These interventions are taking place not in an office but in our most vulnerable communities, working with the folks who are most likely to commit or fall victim to it. The CVI program provides residents with a renewed sense of safety and will save lives. We look forward to its transformative impact on creating a future characterized by safety and a profound sense of community.”

Frost said the CVI program can work hand in hand with Biden’s newly minted Office of Gun Violence Prevention, announced with the Congressman standing by the President’s side.

Canceled loan

A decision by the U.S. Export-Import Bank to deny an $800-million loan to a Mexican oil company drew cheers from Rep. María Elvira Salazar.

The Coral Gables Republican sent a letter to EXIM Bank Chair Reta Jo Lewis praising a refusal to finance Petróleos Mexicanos as long as Mexico provides the Cuban government with free fuel.

Salazar has heavily criticized Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s cozy relationship with the communist power. Since Obrador’s election in 2018, Mexico has hosted Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel for state visits and allowed the alleged trafficking of doctors to South American nations to move through Mexico, she said.

“The President of Mexico is using Pemex as a charity for dictators,” Salazar wrote. “This decision by the Export-Import Bank is an example to the rest of the United States government on how to stand for human rights in our hemisphere. What a relief to see at least one agency is still interested in enforcing American law against the (Raúl) Castro/Díaz-Canel regime.”

The EXIM Bank canceled the $800 million credit line because the material support to Cuba violates a U.S. embargo on the nation, according to Mexico Business News.

Golden anniversary

Florida House on Capitol Hill, the only state embassy in Washington, will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an open house on Oct. 24.

“We are a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization that connects, celebrates, and champions Florida to the world,” reads an email from Florida House Executive Director Diana Beckmann. “We do this every day by welcoming visitors and people doing business in Washington D.C., hosting events, and engaging with schools and universities in our beautifully restored Victorian house across the street from the U.S. Supreme Court.”

The facility was founded in 1973 by the late Rhea Chiles, wife to then-Sen. Lawton Chiles, who later became Florida’s 41st Governor. The actual anniversary of the Florida House will be celebrated Oct. 26, and a new interactive website will launch the following day.

The open house will run from 2 to 5 p.m. and highlight a new exhibit with the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation and an anniversary tour.

On this day

Oct. 10, 1969 — “Spiro Agnew quits vice presidency and admits tax evasion” via The New York Times — Following a federal grand jury investigation, Agnew, who served under President Richard M. Nixon, acknowledged that he had failed to report $29,500 of income he received in 1967 when he was the Governor of Maryland. He said he had knowingly accepted funds not for political purposes, making them taxable, but that he had not reported the money. The “stunning development” set in motion a sequence of events that had never happened before, requiring the Republican President to nominate a successor subject to confirmation by a majority vote in both houses of Congress, which Democrats controlled.

Oct. 10, 1957 — “Dwight Eisenhower apologizes to African diplomat” via History.com — In conclusion to a highly embarrassing situation, President Eisenhower offered his apologies to Ghanian Finance Minister Komla Agbeli Gbedemah, who had been refused service at a restaurant in Dover, Delaware. It was one of the first incidents in which African diplomats faced racial segregation in the United States. While the matter might appear relatively small relative to other events in the Cold War, the continued racial slights to African (and Asian) diplomats during the 1950s and 1960s were of utmost concern to U.S. officials.

