Carlos Gimenez believes Kevin McCarthy has the support to return as House Speaker

It’s been just a week since the House ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy. But one Florida lawmaker said most Republicans want the gavel back in his hands.

U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, a Miami-Dade Republican, said he wants the California Republican back in the Speaker’s Chair.

“Many of our Members, myself included, want Speaker McCarthy to rightfully return as our Speaker,” Giménez posted on X. “We can quickly coalesce and focus on the work of the American people.”

While McCarthy initially said he would not run for the post after the successful vote to remove him, he signaled a possible change of heart this week. He told radio host Hugh Hewitt that if the GOP conference in the House wants him back, he will serve.

“Whatever the conference wants, I will do,” McCarthy said.

Giménez told Florida Politics he believes there is more support for reinstalling McCarthy than there is for either contenders in the running to succeed him: Majority Leader Steve Scalise or House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan.

“I would hope that the Speaker would reconsider, put his name in the hat, and then we can move on and get past this episode and put him back where he belongs,” Giménez told Fox News on Monday.

But it remains unclear if McCarthy — or anyone — can rally the votes for Speaker at the moment.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Panhandle Republican, made the motion to vacate the Speaker post, forcing a vote in McCarthy’s future last week. He and seven other Republicans joined with the entire Democratic caucus in pushing McCarthy out of power.

He mocked Giménez’s suggestion of a return for McCarthy. “Denial is powerful,” Gaetz wrote in a post responding to Giménez’s comments.

He later also dismissed a similar call by U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler, a New York Republican, who told a media gaggle “a lot of people who believe Kevin McCarthy is the right person to lead us.” Gaetz posted “a lot of people” is still less than the 218 votes needed to reinstall McCarthy.

“Math is real,” Gaetz wrote. “Time to move forward.”

Meanwhile, a number of members of Florida’s congressional delegation have rallied behind either Jordan or Scalise.

U.S. Reps. Vern Buchanan and Mario Díaz-Balart have both publicly endorsed Scalise. Meanwhile, U.S. Reps. Byron Donalds, Anna Paulina Luna, Cory Mills, Greg Steube and Mike Waltz all support Jordan.

The House GOP conference expects to meet Tuesday, with a roll call for Speaker happening as soon as Wednesday.