Oddsmakers say Nikki Haley now a better General Election bet than Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis is now perceived by 2024 election market bettors as having the third best chance of any Republican candidate to win the General Election.

According to Election Betting Odds, which aggregates the Betfair, Smarkets, PredictIt and Polymarket platforms, Nikki Haley has eclipsed the Florida Governor overall as of Monday afternoon.

The former South Carolina Governor is seen as having a 3.6% chance of winning outright, with DeSantis at 3.3%. Both are far behind former President Donald Trump, who has a 34.5% chance of winning a second term, the best odds of anyone in the field.

A group of Democrats (and one newly minted independent presidential candidate) are somewhere in between Trump and his lesser-regarded rivals.

President Joe Biden, at 33.6%, is considered to be the second most likely to win the 2024 election.

Biden is followed by two non-candidates. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is expected to debate DeSantis next month on Fox News, has a 7% chance of winning. Former First Lady Michelle Obama, who also has given no indications of running, has a 5.1% chance of election next year.

The two Democrats are followed by someone who just hours ago said he was no longer running as a Democrat. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a 4.5% chance of being the second Kennedy to win the presidency, also leading Haley and the Florida Governor.

In better news for DeSantis, he’s still seen as the second most likely Republican to win election next November.

While Trump is seen as having a 76.5% chance of winning the GOP nomination, DeSantis’ 7.5% odds are ahead of Haley’s 6.3%.

The Haley surge in betting markets comes as some polling sees her having attained parity with DeSantis nationally. Additionally, polls say she has overtaken DeSantis for second place in New Hampshire and her home state.