Florida PBA backs ‘true law and order candidate’ Rolando Silva for Palm Beach State Attorney

Retired Palm Beach Sheriff’s Capt. Rolando “Rolo” Silva is the only ex-cop running to be the county’s top prosecutor this year.

He’s now also the only candidate to carry endorsements from the state and county Police Benevolent Associations (PBAs).

John Kazanjian, President of the Florida PBA, announced that his organization is backing Silva in a six-way contest to succeed longtime State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

The Palm Beach PBA is also supporting Silva, Kazanjian said.

“As the only true law and order candidate in this race, Capt. Rolando Silva has a proven track record of being tough on crime and holding criminals fully accountable,” Kazanjian wrote in a press note.

“He is committed to ending the revolving door of juvenile recidivism in our county and will help keep our communities safe by aggressively prosecuting juvenile crimes before they escalate into more serious crimes. He has earned the respect and trust of the law enforcement community and we are proud to endorse him for State Attorney.”

Kazanjian cited Silva’s more than 35 years in law enforcement, including a “variety of Command-Level leadership positions” such as the District Commander of Wellington, Lake Worth Beach and Belle Glade, as well as the South Bay districts of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.

Kazanjian added that Silva earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Miami and served as a special prosecutor with the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office.

He’ll face three opponents in a Democratic Primary: Palm Beach Chief Assistant State Attorney Craig Williams, Palm Beach Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney Alexcia Cox and defense lawyer Gregg Lerman.

The winner will face the victor of a Republican Primary between former prosecutors Sam Stern and Forrest Freedman and no-party prosecutor-turned-criminal defense lawyer Adam Farkas,

Silva, who spent 33 years with the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office and currently works as Vice President of governmental and legal affairs at Real Time Safety Solutions, expressed “sincere gratitude” for the PBA nods, which joins another from the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2928.

“Your unwavering support has been instrumental in our ability to navigate this important election,” he said. “The community recognizes that those who risk their lives daily possess invaluable insights as to which candidates will best serve the interests of the public. The endorsement of the PBA is truly invaluable to any candidate and I want to express my utmost appreciation for your support. Together, we will ensure that public safety for Palm Beach County residents remains a top priority.”

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.