May 17, 2024
South Miami Mayor endorses Lucia Báez-Geller for Congress

Jesse SchecknerMay 17, 20245min0

Lucia Báez-Geller
'In an era characterized by congressional gridlock, we require a public servant who prioritizes the interests of (CD 27) constituents.'

Add South Miami Mayor Javier Fernández to the list of elected officials backing Miami-Dade School Board member Lucia Báez-Geller’s bid to represent Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

Báez-Geller’s campaign this week announced an endorsement from Fernández, a former state lawmaker who won the South Miami mayoralty in 2022.

Fernández was effusive in an accompanying statement.

“Lucia Báez-Geller consistently prioritizes people over politics. She has demonstrated courage by advocating for the rights of the voiceless and marginalized within the School Board. In an era characterized by congressional gridlock, we require a public servant who prioritizes the interests of (CD 27) constituents,” he said.

“This is why I am proud to endorse Lucia Báez-Geller for Florida’s 27th Congressional District.”

Fernández’s nod joins others from Democrats including Miami Gardens state Sen. Shevrin Jones, state Reps. Ashley Gantt of Miami and Kevin Chambliss of Homestead, Pinecrest Council member Katie Abbott, Palmetto Bay Council member Steve Cody, Bay Harbor Islands Council member Molly Diallo and North Miami Council member Scott Galvin.

She also enjoys the support of former Miami state Sen. Annette Taddeo, former state Rep. Elaine Bloom, CHC Bold PAC, EMILY’s List and Latino Victory Fund.

“I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of South Miami Mayor Javier Fernández for my candidacy for Congress,” she said in a statement. “Mayor Fernández’s commitment to public service and tireless advocacy for our community exemplify true leadership. I am grateful for his support and look forward to working together to serve the people of our district.”

Báez-Geller is running to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar. She faces one Democratic Primary opponent, former Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey, who raised $314,000 in just five weeks last quarter. Báez-Geller raised $139,000.

Both trailed Salazar, who collected $474,000 in the first three months of 2024 to lead Primary challenger Royland Lara, who reported no first-quarter campaign finance activity but qualified for the race, according to state records.

CD 27 covers a large portion of Miami-Dade County, including the municipalities of Miami, Coral Gables, Cutler Bay, Key Biscayne, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, North Bay Village, South Miami, West Miami and the unincorporated neighborhoods of Coral Terrace, Fisher Island, Glenvar Heights, Kendall, Olympia Heights, Richmond Heights, Sunset, The Crossings, Three Lakes, Westchester and Westwood Lakes.

Analyses of CD 27, as redrawn by the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration, show it is now safer than before for Republicans but still the most closely divided congressional district in Florida.

It’s also 74% Hispanic, the highest percentage for the voting age population anywhere in the state.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

