May 17, 2024
JAX Chamber backs Jags stadium deal, as former mayoral candidate Daniel Davis engages on Donna Deegan’s behalf
Daniel Davis, president of JAX Chamber, isn't slowing down in 2023 fundraising. Image via Florida Politics.

A.G. Gancarski

image017
'That’s part of the deal of being an NFL city.'

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, led by former mayoral candidate Daniel Davis, is endorsing a deal between the city and the Jacksonville Jaguars for a new stadium.

One of the big issues of the 2023 Jacksonville mayoral race between Donna Deegan and Davis was the negotiations of the renovations for the Jaguars stadium.

The race has been over for roughly a year now. And with retail politics long since in the rearview mirror, Davis and the Chamber are putting their muscle behind the stadium proposal that could cost Jacksonville taxpayers $925 million all-in, when the $625 million in local share of renovations, $150 million of deferred maintenance and $150 million in “community benefits” is rolled in.

“This is an incredibly important deal for the future of our city,” Davis said. “A deal to keep the Jaguars here for at least another 30 years and a state-of-the-art stadium for the team and other major events are huge wins. I commend Mayor Deegan and the Jaguars for coming together, listening to community input and getting a fair agreement done.”

Davis added that the Chamber will lobby the City Council to get the deal through.

“We have to invest in the Jaguars and the stadium — that’s part of the deal of being an NFL city and we understand that. The Community Benefit Agreement is also a huge part of this deal and we will see significant benefits from these investments.” Davis said. “We will be active in speaking with the City Council on the importance of this proposal and urge them to approve the agreement.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories