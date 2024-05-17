Ruth’s List Florida endorses ‘powerhouse candidate’ Annette Taddeo for Miami-Dade Clerk

Former Sen. Annette Taddeo’s bid to be Miami-Dade County’s first new elected Clerk in decades now carries an endorsement from Ruth’s List Florida.

It’s not the first time the Tampa-based organization — which backs Democratic, abortion rights-supporting women seeking public office — has backed Taddeo. But the group’s enthusiasm for her appears not to have waned.

“Ruth’s List is thrilled to endorse powerhouse candidate Annette Taddeo for Clerk of Court and Comptroller,” Ruth’s List interim President and CEO Christina Diamond said in a statement.

“Miami-Dade is a battleground county for Florida Democrats this election cycle, and winning there is crucial to our path to taking back power in Florida. Annette has already been elected by Miami-Dade voters in the recent past and is the right type of strong and experienced candidate we need … in Florida this year.”

The first Latina Democrat elected to the Florida Senate, Taddeo has been a vocal opponent against abortion restrictions Republicans have passed in recent years, including Florida’s current ban on pregnancy terminations after six weeks.

She said in a statement that it is “an honor” to again get a nod from the group.

“I’m proud to be a champion fighting for our rights, our future, and our community,” she said. “With our reproductive rights under constant attack, there’s never been a more important time to elect pro-choice women to lead Florida forward.”

After months of mulling a run, Taddeo officially entered the race in early February. She raised $105,000 in just seven weeks before the end of the first quarter reporting period.

So far, she’s the only Democrat running to unseat Republican Clerk Juan Fernandez-Barquin, whom Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed in June 2023 to replace longtime Clerk Harvey Ruvin. Ruvin died on New Year’s Eve after 56 consecutive years of public service.

Fernandez-Barquin faces a Primary challenge from Rubin Young, who ran for Clerk in 2016 as a write-in candidate and is also running for Florida’s 25th Congressional District this year. Young’s Clerk campaign reported raising $50,000 last quarter, all of it self-given.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.