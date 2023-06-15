Dave Aronberg’s executive, Alexcia Cox, announces bid to succeed him as Palm Beach SA

Alexcia Cox, current Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office Deputy Chief Assistant, announced she’s running for the top job that would make her the first woman and the first African American to serve in that position.

The announcement from her campaign comes days after three-term Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said he would not be seeking a fourth term. Cox began working as a prosecutor nearly 20 years ago, according to her campaign statement.

“I’ve made it my mission to hold violent criminals accountable and achieve justice for victims of crime,” said Cox, who will be running as a Democrat. “As a mother, longtime community advocate and prosecutor, serving Palm Beach County residents as their next State Attorney would be a great honor.”

Cox, who received her bachelor’s from the University of Central Florida and Juris Doctor from Florida State University, both degrees earned with honors, lauded the progress the office has made under the leadership of Aronberg, who is one of the state’s best-known Democrats. The announcement also acknowledged her history-making aspiration.

“It’s not lost on me that we can make great history next year as we shatter a glass ceiling in our county,” said Cox, who is also chief of the SAO’s Domestic Violence Unit and a member of Aronberg’s leadership team. “Though most important to me is waking up every day to pursue justice for victims of crimes and ensure that those who break the law will be held accountable.”

Aronberg promoted Cox to serve as his first Deputy Chief Assistant where she supervises prosecutors assigned to the County Court Division (where misdemeanors are heard), the Domestic Violence Unit, and the North and South County satellite offices. She was instrumental in the creation of the office’s Conviction Review Unit, her announcement says.

Cox will face a Primary with Gregg Lerman, a 38-year defense lawyer, who has announced a bid for the job.

Cox’s announcement outlined her life story. She’s a Palm Beach County native, who paid her own way working through college and law school while raising offspring single-handedly. She started as a domestic violence prosecutor and was later tapped to be the lead prosecutor to launch the felony division of the Domestic Violence Unit. She has prosecuted complex cases, including first-degree murders and major felonies, her release said.

Cox has volunteered for “Hearts for Moms” and “Guardians of the Glades Women’s Leadership Program.” Cox also actively engages with youth groups, churches, and her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

“As Deputy Chief Assistant, I have taken on complex legal issues, served in executive leadership positions, and have focused on the tough cases to keep Palm Beach County safe,” she said.

“Families deserve the right to live safely in their neighborhoods and as the next State Attorney I am ready to get to work to uphold the mission of our office and build on the great work and progress achieved by our strong State Attorney, Dave Aronberg.”